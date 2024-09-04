How Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Really Get Along Since Their Divorce

Nick Cannon has 12 children with six different baby mamas — a feat he's often teased about online. But when it comes to marriages, he's only had one wife: Mariah Carey. The "Wild N' Out" star first crossed paths with the singer in 2005 during the Teen Choice Awards. Three years later, he starred in her "Bye Bye" music video as her love interest, but he wasn't just playing a part. In May 2008, the lovebirds quietly tied the knot after less than two months of dating.

Shortly after saying "I do," Carey — who was married once before to Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998 — gushed to People that she and Cannon were "soulmates" and that before connecting with him, she "never felt a love like this was in the cards" for her. By wedding anniversary No. 2, the pair proved they were still going strong when they renewed their vows. In April 2011, they welcomed twins: son Moroccan Scott and daughter Monroe. But a few years into parenthood, rumors started circulating that their marriage was struggling. Carey and Cannon separated in 2014.

Over the next two years, things got ugly between them as they began divorce proceedings and argued over custody of their twins. The experience seemingly turned the "Feelin' Freaky" rapper off to marriage for good. He told Dujour in January 2016: "If it didn't work out for you the first time, and you still survived it, you probably shouldn't do it again." Luckily, the tension between these two has eased in the years since their split.

