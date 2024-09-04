How Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Really Get Along Since Their Divorce
Nick Cannon has 12 children with six different baby mamas — a feat he's often teased about online. But when it comes to marriages, he's only had one wife: Mariah Carey. The "Wild N' Out" star first crossed paths with the singer in 2005 during the Teen Choice Awards. Three years later, he starred in her "Bye Bye" music video as her love interest, but he wasn't just playing a part. In May 2008, the lovebirds quietly tied the knot after less than two months of dating.
Shortly after saying "I do," Carey — who was married once before to Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998 — gushed to People that she and Cannon were "soulmates" and that before connecting with him, she "never felt a love like this was in the cards" for her. By wedding anniversary No. 2, the pair proved they were still going strong when they renewed their vows. In April 2011, they welcomed twins: son Moroccan Scott and daughter Monroe. But a few years into parenthood, rumors started circulating that their marriage was struggling. Carey and Cannon separated in 2014.
Over the next two years, things got ugly between them as they began divorce proceedings and argued over custody of their twins. The experience seemingly turned the "Feelin' Freaky" rapper off to marriage for good. He told Dujour in January 2016: "If it didn't work out for you the first time, and you still survived it, you probably shouldn't do it again." Luckily, the tension between these two has eased in the years since their split.
Carey and Cannon's relationship has improved since the divorce
Given how messy Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's divorce was, it seemed unlikely they would ever have an amicable co-parenting relationship. They both moved on fairly quickly, however, with Carey getting engaged to billionaire James Packer before the ink dried on the divorce papers. Meanwhile, Cannon started getting into new relationships and went on to father more children.
But in the years since their split, Carey and Cannon have found their way back to being friends. In 2019, she told People, "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk." That same year, the exes reunited to celebrate Christmas together with their kids in Aspen, Colorado — Carey's then-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka even tagged along.
In May 2023, Cannon shared more details about their current relationship during an episode of "The Jason Lee Show," revealing that since they divorced, they "never had an argument." He further noted that they talk daily and she checks in on him a lot, always taking into account his other children. "She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'" he said. During this interview, Cannon reiterated that when they were together, he "never experienced that level of love from anyone." But he concluded that it would be "healthier" for her and their kids if they remained divorced.
Cannon says he would get back together with Carey
Over time, it seems Nick Cannon only grows fonder of his ex-wife. During an interview with E! News in August 2024, he was asked if he would ever consider getting back together with the Grammy award-winning artist. "Yes, absolutely. Be stupid if I wouldn't," he responded.
This is the first time since their 2014 split that "The Voice" host ever confirmed interest publicly in rekindling their romance. Cannon's willingness to try and work things out comes at a convenient time as Mariah Carey is newly single following her December 2023 breakup with Bryan Tanaka after seven years together. Cannon did make a point to acknowledge that Carey "don't want me," and poked fun at the fact that since they split, he went on to have "a whole baseball team" of kids with other women.
When it comes to these other women with whom he shares children — Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa Scott — Cannon explained that Carey gets along "amazing" with them, which could be a plus if they ever start back up again. But would the "Obsessed" singer ever give Cannon a do-over? Weeks after his declaration of love, Carey suffered an immeasurable loss, losing both her mother Patricia and sister Alison on the same day. Reviving a past romance likely isn't a priority for the R&B star amid the emotional upheaval.