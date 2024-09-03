Amy Slaton's Disturbing Arrest Highlights Tragic Turning Of Tables Between Her & Tammy
TLC viewers have followed the lives of Tammy and Amy Slaton on the show "1000-Lb Sisters" since 2020. The sisters have had their share of ups and downs over the years, but right now, it seems that Tammy is on the way up following a 2023 arrest for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, while Amy might be on the way down, particularly with her recent arrest at a Tennessee safari park.
The Crockett County Sheriff's Department Facebook page announced the arrest in a post, saying that over Labor Day weekend Amy "was arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment." Brian Scott Lovvorn — a man we haven't seen on the show (yet) — was also in the car and was arrested on the same charges. The police department's post noted that it had all started with reports of a camel bite at The Tennessee Safari Park — at the park, animals have learned they can come up to cars and get fed, and there have been a few complaints online about camels biting at the park.
In the response to the camel bite call, "deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," via Facebook. That's what spurred further investigation. It wasn't made clear which guest was bitten, nor was it said how many or whose kids were in the car.
Amy Slaton's been having hard times while Tammy seems to be doing better
Amy Slaton has two kids, Gage and Glenn, with her ex-husband Michael Halterman. While we don't know for sure, it could be Gage and Glenn who were with Amy when she was arrested, triggering the child endangerment charges.
Amy's life has seemed to be doing fairly well in recent years; she lost weight and fulfilled her dreams of becoming a mom. But lately, things have been more chaotic in Amy's life. Amy and Halterman split up in early 2023, and Amy's has been dealing with her mental health, including diagnoses of bipolar disorder and depression. Add this arrest to the mix and things seem to be difficult for the "1000-Lb. Sisters" star.
Amy's struggles stand in contrast to Tammy, who has transformed over the years, with a 500 pound weight loss as of August. While Tammy also had her share of hard times — her husband died in July 2023 — she's been sharing details on Instagram lately about how she's working hard to better herself.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.