Amy Slaton's Disturbing Arrest Highlights Tragic Turning Of Tables Between Her & Tammy

TLC viewers have followed the lives of Tammy and Amy Slaton on the show "1000-Lb Sisters" since 2020. The sisters have had their share of ups and downs over the years, but right now, it seems that Tammy is on the way up following a 2023 arrest for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, while Amy might be on the way down, particularly with her recent arrest at a Tennessee safari park.

The Crockett County Sheriff's Department Facebook page announced the arrest in a post, saying that over Labor Day weekend Amy "was arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment." Brian Scott Lovvorn — a man we haven't seen on the show (yet) — was also in the car and was arrested on the same charges. The police department's post noted that it had all started with reports of a camel bite at The Tennessee Safari Park — at the park, animals have learned they can come up to cars and get fed, and there have been a few complaints online about camels biting at the park.

In the response to the camel bite call, "deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," via Facebook. That's what spurred further investigation. It wasn't made clear which guest was bitten, nor was it said how many or whose kids were in the car.

