The Stunning Transformation Of 1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton

As one half of the TLC hit show "1000-Lb Sisters," 37-year-old Tammy Slaton has struggled to gain control of her weight and her life for its past four seasons. When the show first aired in 2020, she weighed 605 pounds, while her younger sister, Amy, tipped the scales at 406. Little sis was able to lose enough weight to get approved for bariatric surgery during Season 1, but Slaton spent another three drama-filled seasons gaining more weight than she lost, ultimately getting up to 717 pounds. It took a close brush with death to make Slaton get serious about her health. During Season 4, she checked back into rehab and finally lost enough weight to get cleared for the procedure she so desperately needed.

Now, leading up to the December 12 premiere of Season 5, Slaton has been teasing fans via Instagram with jaw-dropping images of her transformation. She has reportedly lost 300 pounds, and photos and videos show her standing and moving about without the aid of a wheelchair or walker. While her achievement may feel like a finale, you can bet Slaton's journey is far from over. She may be lighter, but she still has a lot on her plate, including the death of her spouse, legal troubles, and a sister whose marriage is falling apart. How those things affect Slaton's attitude remains to be seen, but you can bet that the new season will have all the sass, spunk, and sarcasm that viewers have come to expect.