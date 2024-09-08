Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Are Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos From Their Wedding
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's connection goes all the way back to 1970. Back then, Sharon's father served as the manager for Black Sabbath and he presumably introduced his then-18-year-old daughter to the rock star. Then, in 1979, Ozzy was fired from the iconic band due to his ongoing substance abuse issues and went on a 3-month bender that only ended when Sharon stepped in. The pair struck up a romantic connection shortly afterward and tied the knot on July 4, 1982. As the couple reached their 39th wedding anniversary, in 2021, Sharon took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a few snaps from their wedding day, where they looked like completely different people.
Happy Anniversary my darling! A million lifetimes in 39 years. Forever my love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W05ohn8TpL
— Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) July 5, 2021
It felt almost illegal to see the former "Talk" co-host with dark blonde hair since her short red 'do is Sharon's signature look. Even Ozzy's locks were an almost matching shade of blonde, and he sported a much softer, shorter, and wavier haircut than the iconic dark mop we have grown accustomed to. This was also a rare occasion where the rock star took his dark glasses off and didn't outline his eyes with heavy eyeliner either.
For any other couple, their all-white ensembles wouldn't have caused anyone to do a double-take. However, in Ozzy and Sharon's case, it was rather surprising that they picked such traditional outfits for their big day. Overall, the rock star couple were nearly unrecognizable because they were almost indistinguishable from any other spouses on their wedding day. However, the big event wasn't all that normal otherwise.
Ozzy and Sharon spent their wedding night apart
During a 2024 episode of "The Osbournes" family podcast, Ozzy Osbourne admitted that he didn't have much recollection of his wedding day with Sharon Osbourne. However, that information didn't surprise her in the slightest, as the TV personality was pretty inebriated herself on their big day. To make matters worse, Ozzy was a no-show on their wedding night, with Sharon receiving a call from his manager informing her that he had passed out in the hallway. The manager then asked Sharon if she could help her husband, but she flat-out refused. Ozzy interjected to claim that Sharon had denied him entry into their room, but she clarified that he was so out of it the rock star was barely conscious.
The "Paranoid" hitmaker then inquired, "So you spent the wedding night on your own?" And she hilariously replied, "Who the f*** else was I going to spend it with?" The morning after saw the newly married couple hitting a new low as Ozzy walked into their room for a brief moment but then abruptly left again after saying, "I've left something downstairs. I've got to go."
Of course, Ozzy was just making an excuse to leave so he could drink more. Unfortunately, that wild wedding night didn't even scratch the surface of just how bad their marriage would get. Speaking to The Guardian in 2001, the Grammy winner confessed that he had once tried to take his wife's life by choking her while he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
The Osbournes renewed their vows in 2017
Sharon Osbourne reasoned to The Guardian that she viewed Ozzy Osbourne's attempt to kill her as a mere side effect of his substance abuse, so she never pressed charges against him. The former reality star also confirmed that the incident prompted Ozzy to go to rehab. Sharon and Ozzy made their marriage work for the next decade or so. However, they once again found themselves on shaky ground in 2016, as Sharon learned that her husband of over three decades was in the midst of a years-long affair with his former hairstylist. In May 2016, various outlets reported that the couple had split up, and the rocker had moved out of their marital home as they figured out their next steps.
Although it wasn't easy, Sharon made it through Ozzy's cheating scandal. And, during a July 2016 episode of "The Talk," the co-host disclosed that she had forgiven her husband and she was slowly rebuilding trust with him. Then, in May 2017, the couple renewed their vows in a wedding chapel in Las Vegas. Later, Sharon told Hello! magazine that they wanted the ceremony to be an intimate and sweet affair instead of a massive celebration that took away from its deeper meaning. Meanwhile, the "Iron Man" singer proclaimed, "This is a new beginning." Ozzy added, "I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage. I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed: I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I'm excited for whatever our future holds."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).