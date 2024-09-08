Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Are Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos From Their Wedding

During a 2024 episode of "The Osbournes" family podcast, Ozzy Osbourne admitted that he didn't have much recollection of his wedding day with Sharon Osbourne. However, that information didn't surprise her in the slightest, as the TV personality was pretty inebriated herself on their big day. To make matters worse, Ozzy was a no-show on their wedding night, with Sharon receiving a call from his manager informing her that he had passed out in the hallway. The manager then asked Sharon if she could help her husband, but she flat-out refused. Ozzy interjected to claim that Sharon had denied him entry into their room, but she clarified that he was so out of it the rock star was barely conscious.

The "Paranoid" hitmaker then inquired, "So you spent the wedding night on your own?" And she hilariously replied, "Who the f*** else was I going to spend it with?" The morning after saw the newly married couple hitting a new low as Ozzy walked into their room for a brief moment but then abruptly left again after saying, "I've left something downstairs. I've got to go."

Of course, Ozzy was just making an excuse to leave so he could drink more. Unfortunately, that wild wedding night didn't even scratch the surface of just how bad their marriage would get. Speaking to The Guardian in 2001, the Grammy winner confessed that he had once tried to take his wife's life by choking her while he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

