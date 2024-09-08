The Young Actor Who Got A College Recommendation Letter From Michelle Obama

When high school students prepare for college applications, they usually ask teachers or coaches to write their college recommendation letters. However, one young actor got a recommendation letter from former First Lady Michelle Obama. Yara Shahidi, who had a leading role in "Black-ish" and its spinoff "Grown-ish," was the recipient of that letter.

She discussed that fun fact with W Magazine in a 2017 interview. In addition to writing the recommendation, Obama reportedly supported of Shahidi before AP exam time. "She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say," Shahidi told the outlet.

A month after her W interview, Shahidi spoke with Seventeen. She told the outlet, "I did get all of my college acceptances and I'm keeping them close to the belt as of right now, but I got into every college I applied to. So that's really exciting. I found all of that out last week. My college plans are all up in the air, but I will choose within the next month."