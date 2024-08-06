All The Times Michelle Obama Has Shut Down Speculation She'll Run For President

Despite how long it's been since Michelle Obama exited the White House, America's heart still sighs with longing for her time there. The former first lady is one of the few politicians both adored by the left and respected by the right. And try as they may, even MAGA fans have little to no dirt on Michelle beyond a few widely debunked Obama family rumors. It's not really surprising that many are convinced that she should be president. America's fixation on this idea was pretty evident after Joe Biden stepped down from the 2024 presidential elections. Although he endorsed Kamala Harris, X, formerly known as Twitter, was rife with posts begging for Michelle to take his place.

Advertisement

When it became obvious that Harris would be the presumed nominee, the endorsements had everyone saying the same thing: "Could Michelle Obama be VP?" Despite her undeniably large fanbase, this is very unlikely to happen, as the "Becoming" author has repeatedly shut down any speculation that she'll run for office someday. And though Michelle is frequently met with half-questioning and half-suggesting inquiries regardless, she always firmly but politely turns them all down. Her reasoning? As she admitted in 2018, "My sense is that, first of all, you have to want the job," (via Today).