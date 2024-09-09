What The Pioneer Woman's First Date With Her Husband Ladd Was Like

One evening, a young Ree Drummond glanced across the bar she just so happened to be at that night. Her eyes caught something she never would have seen back in LA or northeast in Chicago: A tall, strong, and mysterious cowboy. That cowboy, sipping a bottle of beer and dressed in jeans and boots, would later become her husband Ladd Drummond. Ree opened about the chance encounter in a 2017 issue of The Pioneer Woman Magazine (via Country Living): Their connection was immediate, and the two talked for hours that night.

Despite the instant chemistry, it would take four months for Ladd to finally call Ree and ask for an official first date. (Little did he know that this one phone call would mark the beginning of something monumental: the future Pioneer Woman brand.) On their first date, Ree experienced a moment that would change her life forever. She remembers their first kiss vividly, saying, "I don't know how long we stood there in the first embrace of our lives together. But I do know that when that kiss was over, my life as I'd always imagined it was over, too."