Inside Chelsea Clinton's Lavish Life With Her Husband Marc Mezvinsky
It wasn't until Donald Trump took office that the occupants of the White House became bonafide celebrities. However, that doesn't mean former first family members didn't experience their fair share of glamour. Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, spent much of her formative years in the White House — she was only 12 when her father was elected — where she likely became accustomed to a luxurious way of life.
As an adult, Chelsea has maintained a level of notability and prosperity through her various academic achievements — she holds two Masters and a PhD — work with the Clinton Foundation, and other professional ventures, such as teaching graduate classes, publishing several books, hosting a podcast, and co-founding a venture capitalist fund. Of course, the success of her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, as a high-profile banker and investor doesn't hurt either.
Though Chelsea once said wealth doesn't matter to her, telling The Telegraph in 2014, "I've tried really hard to care about things that were very different from my parents. I was curious if I could care about [money] on some fundamental level, and I couldn't. That wasn't the metric of success I wanted in my life," she surely enjoys the lifestyle that wealth affords her. Chelsea and Mezvinsky don't flaunt their affluence overtly, but it's apparent in both subtle ways, like their wardrobes, and on a grander scale, with where they live.
Clinton and Mezvinsky dress to impress
With Chelsea Clinton's prominence in the American zeitgeist and Marc Mezvinsky being the son of two former congresspeople, it's no surprise that their 2010 wedding was one for the books. The nuptials, held at the Astor Courts estate in Rhinebeck, New York, cost upwards of $3 million. While the $11,000 vegan cake from La Tulipe Desserts and the $35,000 Jewish chuppah adorned with hydrangeas and roses that the couple wed under contributed to the cost, it was Clinton's Vera Wang gown that had a deceptively hefty pricetag.
The custom-made dress, strapless with a skirt of layered organza, was flattering to Clinton's frame, but a crystal-encrusted belt that cinched her at the waist is what stole the show. The delicate yet prominent accessory that completed the look was said to cost $25,000 alone.
Aside from special events, the couple has also occasionally been spotted out and about in designer digs. While attending Burberry's London Fashion Week show in 2018, Clinton and Mezvinsky sat in the front row, both representing the brand's looks. Clinton was seen wearing a blue high-neck dress with green stitching, said to cost around $1,250, and Mezvinsky donned the designer's $596 black and white tartan patterned wool sneakers. Though obviously not the most exorbitantly priced items at the show, the couple's outfits showcased their understated opulence.
Clinton and Mezvinsky live in style
Considering who their family is, it's not shocking that Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky require a high level of home security, especially in New York City. However, the prominent couple didn't forgo style in favor of convenience when they chose a place to live. In 2013, just three years after they wed, the two purchased a $10 million apartment overlooking Madison Square Garden.
Located inside the historic Whitman building at 21st E 26th St., the space boasts 5,000 square feet, four bedrooms, and six and a half baths. The building, which only houses four units, is extremely private and comes with amenities such as a 24-hour doorman, key-locked elevators, private foyers, and a gym. And it's luxurious enough that even JLo once lived there. Each apartment takes up one entire floor of the building, which spans an entire city block — it reportedly takes a full 30 seconds to walk from one end to the other. However, since Clinton and Mezvinsky have welcomed three children since moving in — Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper — having all that room is sure to come in handy.
After they purchased the home, a source told the New York Post, "It's great for them, because it is in a hot neighborhood and it is very private. There aren't hundreds of neighbors, and there is great security." We're sure the floor to ceiling windows, italian marble bathrooms, and amazing city views were nice perks, too.