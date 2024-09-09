Inside Chelsea Clinton's Lavish Life With Her Husband Marc Mezvinsky

It wasn't until Donald Trump took office that the occupants of the White House became bonafide celebrities. However, that doesn't mean former first family members didn't experience their fair share of glamour. Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, spent much of her formative years in the White House — she was only 12 when her father was elected — where she likely became accustomed to a luxurious way of life.

As an adult, Chelsea has maintained a level of notability and prosperity through her various academic achievements — she holds two Masters and a PhD — work with the Clinton Foundation, and other professional ventures, such as teaching graduate classes, publishing several books, hosting a podcast, and co-founding a venture capitalist fund. Of course, the success of her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, as a high-profile banker and investor doesn't hurt either.

Though Chelsea once said wealth doesn't matter to her, telling The Telegraph in 2014, "I've tried really hard to care about things that were very different from my parents. I was curious if I could care about [money] on some fundamental level, and I couldn't. That wasn't the metric of success I wanted in my life," she surely enjoys the lifestyle that wealth affords her. Chelsea and Mezvinsky don't flaunt their affluence overtly, but it's apparent in both subtle ways, like their wardrobes, and on a grander scale, with where they live.

