Tragic Details About Grey's Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone

Caterina Scorsone, better known as Dr. Amelia Shepherd throughout the "Grey's Anatomy" timeline, has been a fan favorite since first joining the cast of the long-running ABC drama in 2010. Since then, Scorsone's Dr. Shepherd has become a central figure in the show's story — even making frequent appearances on the spin-offs "Private Practice" and "Station 19."

Her character Amelia is the sister of the iconic Derek Shepherd played by Patrick Dempsey (one of several actors who departed "Grey's Anatomy"). Together, the Shepherds make quite the sibling pair. Across her time on "Grey's," neurosurgeon Amelia has faced countless challenges, both personal and professional, including addiction, grief, and a good number of complicated relationships to boot.

But, while many "Grey's" fans are familiar with Amelia's on-screen struggles, fewer know about the heartbreaking real-life events that have shaped Scorsone's life off-screen. From her marital struggles to the devastation her family faced in 2023, the "Grey's Anatomy" star has faced tremendous adversity — and shown exceptional strength and resilience through it all.

