Collin Gosselin Makes His Most Disturbing Claims Against Mom Kate Yet

To add insult to injury, Collin Gosselin said he felt isolated and alone and Kate Gosselin reportedly told him that he wouldn't be believed if he tried to tell anyone about what she was doing. Collin also told The U.S. Sun that his mother had been "verbally very abusive."

Hannah Gosselin, one of Collin's sisters, talked about what she saw with her brother for the VICE TV series "Dark Side of the 2000s." "He would be separated from us," Hannah said via TikTok. "Like, he would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us."

Kate Gosselin has talked a bit about the challenges she faced with Collin in the past, though she never mentioned anything about keeping him confined and alone in a dark room. In 2016, after Collin was sent away from home, she told People: "Collin has special needs. [There's] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we've had for a very long time, and it's one I've dealt with on my own." After the VICE TV series aired in 2023, Kate posted about Collin on Instagram, saying he had a "distorted perception of reality." He was also not included in a photo celebrating the sextuplets 20th birthday, nor was Hannah. As of this writing, Kate has yet to respond to the latest allegations from Collin.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.