What Happened To Collin Gosselin After Jon And Kate Plus 8?

Collin Gosselin noted that his relationship with Kate Gosselin was nonexistent once he left the institution in his Entertainment Tonight interview. He also clarified that their relationship had been strained before he was sent away. He blames much of that strain on living their lives on a reality show. He said, "It tore us apart, and it gave us less time to actually be together as a family, but more time to be in the public eye."

In the first episode of the series, "Dark Side of the 2000s," titled "Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus," which aired in 2023, Collin and his sister, Hannah, spoke out about the abuse that he suffered from their mother when they were young. On the episode, Collin said of his mother, "I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me," per Honey. At the time, Kate doubled down on her actions in an Instagram post.

It's clear that Collin and Hannah have stuck together over the years and are close with their dad. In April 2024, Jon told E! News, "Hannah and Collin store their stuff in my house. They don't really live there. But it's a different time for me in my life only because, one day, they're in my house, and then the next day, they're not." Collin plans to head to college in the fall of 2025.