Kimberly Guilfoyle's Unexpected Absence From Trump Debate Fuels Don Jr. Split Rumors
If there's one person we usually expect to see by Donald Trump's side, supporting him no matter what, it's his (maybe) future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle. The former Fox News correspondent and fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. is a passionate supporter of the second-time presidential hopeful. So, it's noteworthy that she didn't show up to support him during his big debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on September 10 despite Lara and Eric Trump attending. Even Alina Habba made a cameo! So what could keep Guilfoyle away from such a pivotal night in the election that she has been so vocal about? It may have to do with her rumored relationship troubles.
From Donald Jr.'s odd reaction to Guilfoyle's RNC speech to his seemingly sudden absence from her social media presence, there have been more than a few recent signs that their relationship is on the rocks. And, it seems that her failure to attend Donald's pivotal debate is yet another sign that her relationship with his son isn't in a good place. While Guilfoyle just raised eyebrows when she referred to Donald as her "father-in-law" during a recent speech at a at a Florida Republican Party dinner, there has been no news that she and Donald Jr. have tied the knot just two years after confirming their engagement.
Kimberly Guilfoyle also missed the last debate
While this debate was Donald Trump's first against his opponent, Kamala Harris, it wasn't his first debate of 2024. He memorably debated President Joe Biden back in June before Harris took over as the Democratic nominee. Interestingly, Guilfoyle was also notably missing from that debate, as well. One noteworthy person wasn't missing from that debate, however: Guilfoyle's ex-husband, California Governor Gavin Newsom. It's possible that eagerness to avoid her ex, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2006, kept her from the first debate — could this have been the case once again?
Ultimately, what really kept Guilfoyle from attending both debates is unclear. Yet, it is worth noting that, after an onslaught of posts about the upcoming election, she kept her social media posting quiet during the debate. Odd, no? As for Donald Trump Jr., he was tweeting and Instagram posting up a storm — dig after dig against Harris, who many say won the debate. Is it possible the pressure is getting to little Don and affecting his relationship?
Of course, it remains to be seen what's going on between Don Jr. and Guilfoyle — but it's clear the latter is giving Melania Trump a run for her money where it concerns mysterious campaign absences.