Kimberly Guilfoyle's Unexpected Absence From Trump Debate Fuels Don Jr. Split Rumors

If there's one person we usually expect to see by Donald Trump's side, supporting him no matter what, it's his (maybe) future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle. The former Fox News correspondent and fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. is a passionate supporter of the second-time presidential hopeful. So, it's noteworthy that she didn't show up to support him during his big debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on September 10 despite Lara and Eric Trump attending. Even Alina Habba made a cameo! So what could keep Guilfoyle away from such a pivotal night in the election that she has been so vocal about? It may have to do with her rumored relationship troubles.

From Donald Jr.'s odd reaction to Guilfoyle's RNC speech to his seemingly sudden absence from her social media presence, there have been more than a few recent signs that their relationship is on the rocks. And, it seems that her failure to attend Donald's pivotal debate is yet another sign that her relationship with his son isn't in a good place. While Guilfoyle just raised eyebrows when she referred to Donald as her "father-in-law" during a recent speech at a at a Florida Republican Party dinner, there has been no news that she and Donald Jr. have tied the knot just two years after confirming their engagement.