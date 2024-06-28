Kimberly Guilfoyle Ditches Trump At 2024 Debate And We Have A Messy Theory

Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't in attendance at the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season, and we think there may be a very relatable reason behind her absence: She didn't want to run into her ex. Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., rarely misses an opportunity to support her future father-in-law. Consequently, her choice to miss an event that is as important as the first debate comes as quite a surprise. Her ex-husband, California Governor Gavin Newsom was there supporting Joe Biden, and that may be the reason behind her mysterious nonattendance.

Guilfoyle and Newsom were married between 2001 and 2006. Guilfoyle supported Newsom while he was the mayor of San Francisco, and the couple was even referred to by some as "the new Kennedys," per Insider. After their divorce, Guilfoyle and Newsom went on to second marriages. However, Guilfoyle went through yet another divorce, and she began dating Don Jr. in 2018.

Since her split from Newsom, Guilfoyle's politics have made a major shift. The former couple's political views are polar opposites. Newsom is a democratic governor, and Guilfoyle is a former Trump White House employee and Fox News personality. While Guilfoyle and Newsom's divorce was surprisingly amicable at the time, these days, they don't appear to be quite so friendly. This could mean that Guilfoyle prefers to avoid her ex-husband — even if it means ditching Donald Trump at a major event.

