Kimberly Guilfoyle Ditches Trump At 2024 Debate And We Have A Messy Theory
Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't in attendance at the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season, and we think there may be a very relatable reason behind her absence: She didn't want to run into her ex. Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., rarely misses an opportunity to support her future father-in-law. Consequently, her choice to miss an event that is as important as the first debate comes as quite a surprise. Her ex-husband, California Governor Gavin Newsom was there supporting Joe Biden, and that may be the reason behind her mysterious nonattendance.
Guilfoyle and Newsom were married between 2001 and 2006. Guilfoyle supported Newsom while he was the mayor of San Francisco, and the couple was even referred to by some as "the new Kennedys," per Insider. After their divorce, Guilfoyle and Newsom went on to second marriages. However, Guilfoyle went through yet another divorce, and she began dating Don Jr. in 2018.
Since her split from Newsom, Guilfoyle's politics have made a major shift. The former couple's political views are polar opposites. Newsom is a democratic governor, and Guilfoyle is a former Trump White House employee and Fox News personality. While Guilfoyle and Newsom's divorce was surprisingly amicable at the time, these days, they don't appear to be quite so friendly. This could mean that Guilfoyle prefers to avoid her ex-husband — even if it means ditching Donald Trump at a major event.
Gavin Newsom says that Kimberly Guilfoyle has changed since their split
In 2005, Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle told The San Francisco Chronicle, "The demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple ... We have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change. We will remain close friends." Yet, things seem to have deteriorated in the time since. In 2020, two years after Newsom became the governor of California, Guilfoyle made a speech at the Republican National Convention where she seemed to call out Newsom's leadership. "If you want to see the Socialist Biden Harris future for our country, just take a look at California," Guilfoyle said, per Insider. "The Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes."
Three years later, Newsom appeared on CNN's "The Axe Files" podcast and claimed that Guilfoyle "was a different person" when they were married, per HuffPost. "She's whip smart, and she fell prey, I think, to the culture at Fox in a deep way," Newsom said. "She would disagree with that assessment. She'd perhaps suggest she found the light." For two people who are very involved in politics, forming such differing views could certainly throw a wrench into a friendship. It's also a good reason to avoid running into your ex at a pivotal debate.