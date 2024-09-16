Dwyane Johnson And Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline

Dwayne Johnson was about a decade into his marriage to producer Dany Garcia when he met Lauren Hashian. The pair's paths initially crossed in 2006 when the wrestler was filming "The Game Plan." Then, in June of the following year, Dwayne and Garcia confirmed to People that they were ending their 17-year-long union, which saw the couple welcome their daughter, Simone Johnson, in 2001. Though the "Moana" actor started dating Hashian in the same year, it doesn't seem like there was any crossover between the two relationships since he remains on good terms with his ex-wife.

For the next couple of years, Dwayne and Hashian kept their romance mostly under the radar. Still, the businessman couldn't help but gush about her in a 2012 People interview. "I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once," he proclaimed. "To fall in love again? That's a hard thing to do twice in the position I'm in. I'm one lucky son of a b***." Meanwhile, Garcia offered some insight into their amicable relationship post-divorce by acknowledging simply, "We are just a different family, and we keep adding new people."

Furthermore, Garcia believed she continued to have such a great bond with her ex-husband because they were, and always will be, family. It certainly seemed like Hashian had become a member of their clan in March 2013, since she joined Dwayne for the premiere of his new flick "G.I. Joe: Retaliation." Then, when the couple attended the premiere of "Fast & Furious 7," they were joined by Dwayne's mother and daughter.

