Dwyane Johnson And Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline
Dwayne Johnson was about a decade into his marriage to producer Dany Garcia when he met Lauren Hashian. The pair's paths initially crossed in 2006 when the wrestler was filming "The Game Plan." Then, in June of the following year, Dwayne and Garcia confirmed to People that they were ending their 17-year-long union, which saw the couple welcome their daughter, Simone Johnson, in 2001. Though the "Moana" actor started dating Hashian in the same year, it doesn't seem like there was any crossover between the two relationships since he remains on good terms with his ex-wife.
For the next couple of years, Dwayne and Hashian kept their romance mostly under the radar. Still, the businessman couldn't help but gush about her in a 2012 People interview. "I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once," he proclaimed. "To fall in love again? That's a hard thing to do twice in the position I'm in. I'm one lucky son of a b***." Meanwhile, Garcia offered some insight into their amicable relationship post-divorce by acknowledging simply, "We are just a different family, and we keep adding new people."
Furthermore, Garcia believed she continued to have such a great bond with her ex-husband because they were, and always will be, family. It certainly seemed like Hashian had become a member of their clan in March 2013, since she joined Dwayne for the premiere of his new flick "G.I. Joe: Retaliation." Then, when the couple attended the premiere of "Fast & Furious 7," they were joined by Dwayne's mother and daughter.
The couple welcomed their first child in 2015
Dwayne Johnson's romance with Lauren Hashian got real serious real fast. While speaking to Esquire in 2015, the "Black Adam" star revealed that he had moved in with his partner about a year into their romance. Dwayne was happy to share that they enjoyed tons of quality time with Simone Johnson, his daughter from his first marriage, too. The WWE Superstar took a moment to give a shoutout to both ladies, admitting that he regularly did interviews where he never got a chance to speak about them at all.
As Dwayne reasoned, "You gotta get the better half in there. With all the cool s***and success that I've been lucky enough to get? That doesn't happen unless the home life is solid." The happy couple's lives got a whole lot better in December 2015 when they welcomed their first child together, Jasmine. The proud father took to Instagram to confirm his daughter's arrival with an adorable photo of her pressed against his chest.
In the heartfelt caption, Dwayne confirmed that he had been at Hashian's side throughout labor, cut the umbilical cord, and cried when he saw his baby girl for the first time. The "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" star proudly announced the baby's gender a month prior in another sweet Instagram post, writing, "I was raised by and live with amazing and strong women, so the universe felt we needed one more."
Their home life is as normal as it gets
Dwayne Johnson's stunning transformation earned him the title of People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2016. During the accompanying interview, the "Red Notice" star shared that although Lauren Hashian naturally bestowed that honor on him a while ago herself, she still screamed with joy upon learning that the outlet had followed suit. Dwayne also argued that the secret to their thriving relationship was the couple's ability to get a laugh out of each other at any given moment. "First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything," he disclosed. "Nothing is off limits in our house. And it's the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything."
So, of course, Dwayne wasn't afraid to use his prestigious title to one-up her during their playful talks. Still, at the end of a long day, the Sexiest Man Alive is just a regular old dad to his daughters. In 2019, the wrestler recalled to People how he informed his younger baby girl that he had voiced Maui in "Moana," and she wasn't all that impressed. "Maui starts singing, and I then start singing, and within 10 seconds she's trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, 'You're ruining the song,'" Dwayne confessed. Jasmine adorably stole the spotlight when she attended his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2017 with Hashian.
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian had to postpone their wedding because of a pleasant surprise
In December 2017, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share that Jasmine Johnson was about to be promoted to the big sister role when her little sister arrived the following year. Then, in an April 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the WWE Superstar divulged that he wanted to tie the knot with Hashian in spring, but they decided to postpone their wedding because of the pregnancy. "Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn't want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we're just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it's going to happen," Dwayne explained.
Of course, he never misses an opportunity to gush about Hashian. The beloved star told the publication that his partner was incredibly supportive of his career, so she didn't mind the fact that they couldn't get hitched immediately after the new baby came since he would be away filming. However, it seemed like the nuptials were more of a formality since the wrestler had publicly called Hashian his wife multiple times.
In April 2018, Dwayne announced the birth of Tia Johnson through a heartfelt Instagram post. In the beautiful caption, he shared that his respect for women knew no bounds after watching his partner deliver their second baby. The busy actor also made a sweet promise to Tia: "Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear."
The happy couple married in Hawaii in 2019
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian tied the knot in a surprise ceremony on August 18, 2019. The "Baywatch" star confirmed the happy news on Instagram shortly after their big day. He took to the platform again a few days later to share a few details from their sweet ceremony, writing, "To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only." Hashian's stunning transformation into a blushing bride was thanks to a nearly $13,000 gown created by bridal designer Mira Zwillinger. Meanwhile, Dwayne kept things simple and wore a breezy Ralph Lauren shirt with a pair of white trousers from Purple Label. Their wedding rings, meanwhile, came from Anita Ko.
Though it may have seemed like a lavish affair, the event had tons of cuteness baked in as well. In another Instagram post, the "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" actor shared that Jasmine Johnson took on the important role of flower girl for the wedding. The proud father shared that his daughter wanted to put her best foot forward for the important role, hilariously noting, "In the few minutes before the ceremony we took to practice, I quickly realized she was determined to not gently lay the flowers, but rather intensely throw the flowers with ruthless aggression and a wicked smile."
Lauren Hashian wrote a sweet song for her husband
Speaking to Billboard in 2020, Lauren Hashian detailed how her wedding day to Dwayne Johnson got a whole lot more special when she surprised him with "Step Into A Love Like This," a song she wrote to reflect on their long-standing union. "You are the mate to my soul / Never felt safer before / Never felt love without fear / You made that all disappear," the singer-songwriter sang in the track. Hashian went on to surprise the rest of the world by releasing the song around the time of their first wedding anniversary in August 2020.
While the couple's love never faltered during the COVID-19 pandemic, they did deal with communication issues like everybody else. In an Instagram post, the wrestler shared the magical words he said to his wife when they found themselves increasingly frustrated with each other over relatively minor problems, writing, "'Baby, you're not wrong...you're just not used to being right' and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your a***** off."
The actor also cheekily joked that they were passing the time during lockdown by having "a nice little toast of gratitude, and then we started practicing making babies again." When the world opened up once more, Johnson and the two daughters he shares with Hashian got to cheer her on from the sidelines when she performed the national anthem for a crowd of 70,000 people at SoFi stadium. Ultimately, the couple's relationship timeline is just getting started.