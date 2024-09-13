Here's What Happened To Singer Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill has had a complicated relationship with fame. She began her career in earnest as an actor before finding success with the Fugees, the rap trio she started in high school alongside Pras Michael and Wyclef Jean. After releasing two studio albums, one of which propelled the group into superstardom, each of the members went their separate ways to work on solo projects (as well as other reasons), leading Hill to record her iconic studio album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

But even at the height of her fame, Hill didn't feel like she had made it. As she said to The Guardian in a 1999 interview, "I'm still not convinced that I'm a success. I'm still like one day something might happen, and I'll have to get another career. I kinda fell into this business, because I loved it, did it, but always stayed in school, always had other jobs, made sure that the bills were paid and the grades were good, just in case it didn't work out."

Hill never needed to find a new career, but no one in 1999 could've predicted her trajectory after the success of her first album. Here's what happened to one of the greatest artists with the smallest output in history, Lauryn Hill.