The Children Of Bob Marley That Followed In His Musical Footsteps

Some people build time-defying legacies through the work they accomplished in their lives; others create their legacy through their children. Bob Marley did both. His trailblazing career as a cultural icon has survived decades after his premature death at 36 in 1981, due in no small part to his long line of musical children. Over half of his 11 children have pursued successful performance careers, adding to their father's immortal heritage.

The reggae superstar married Rita Marley in 1966, after which he adopted her two children from previous relationships, Sharon and Stephanie. Bob and Rita would have three children of their own: Cedella, Ziggy, and Stephen. The musician also had six children with as many mothers outside of his marriage to Rita, including Robbie, Rohan, Karen, Julian, Ky-Mani, and Damian Marley. Bob died when his youngest, Damian, was only a toddler.

Some of Bob's children were old enough to collaborate with their father before his tragic death, while younger members of the family used their father's legacy as a framework around which to build their careers. In either case, Bob's ethos and cultural passion have continued to shine through his children's music.