Inside HGTV Star Page Turner's Friendship With Magic Johnson

Page Turner has been putting her real estate expertise and house flipping know-how to work on HGTV, debuting on the show "Flip or Flop Nashville" before going on to star in "Fix My Flip." The Los Angeles native has over 20 years of experience under her belt, with Turner revealing in an exclusive interview with The List that she became a licensed realtor in 2003 and started her own brokerage in 2006. Still, among the little-known details about Turner is the fact that she worked with basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson long before she got into house flipping.

On the "Brown Ambition Podcast," the HGTV star opened up about how she came to work for the former Lakers player. "You know what's cool about growing up in Los Angeles?" she said. "You kind of know somebody who knows somebody who knew somebody who can connect you with somebody." Turner went on to explain that she worked as an assistant marketing director for director Spike Lee's clothing line when her boss, Taylor Michaels, decided to leave the company.

"She ran into Denzel Washington who owned a restaurant on Melrose," the real estate agent continued. "He was like, 'Hey, you know Magic's looking for some people to start, you know, his Magic Johnson Enterprises.'" When her boss departed for the up-and-coming business, she took Turner along as an assistant. From there, the HGTV star was able to advance in the company while also building a friendship with Johnson, himself.

