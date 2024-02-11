How HGTV's Page Turner Handled Raising 3 Kids As A Single Mother
Page Turner has made a name for herself as a house-flipping pro on HGTV, debuting on "Flip or Flop Nashville" in 2018 before going on to host "Fix My Flip" in 2022. However, before she was putting in the work on her HGTV series, the Los Angeles native was kickstarting her real estate career in Nashville as she raised three beautiful daughters.
Life as a single mother hasn't been easy for Turner, but she made it work by accepting help from others, staying strong in her faith, and always working hard. "It took a village, plus a ton of my good girlfriends and guy friends who they all called aunt and uncle," she told Yahoo! "I mean, it was really like all hands on deck with my kids. I was so blessed, even in my low times."
Turner's oldest child is Zaire Kizito, while her twin daughters are named Qai and Quincy Turner. The three girls have grown up to look just like their mom, with their individual successes spreading them across the country. "I graduated three strong, brilliant, beautiful black women from college," Turner told HGTV. "We did it together, and that's what makes it beautiful."
The HGTV star had others to lean on
Page Turner credits community support as one of the biggest ways she was able to raise three kids as a single mother. While she didn't have a co-parent to help her out, mentioning that she never received any child support from her children's father, she did have the help of her friends and family.
"My kids probably still don't know to this day how many people helped me make sure they had milk and had food and had nice clothes," she said on Fearless Authenticity with Jeanne Sparrow. "I never had to go into the public assistance system because I had such a great Los Angeles foundation."
Turner's mother was also a "saving grace," as the HGTV star told Yahoo! that her mom lived with the family for 14 years to help out with the kids. However, when Turner decided to make the move from LA to Nashville, she left a big chunk of her community behind. The TV personality knew a few people after she relocated, but she largely had to rely on her faith and hard work.
Turner worked hard for her and her kids
Page Turner has opened up about how she came to Christianity later in life, explaining that she was raised in an agnostic household. "It's definitely been a journey," she told FaithWire about her spirituality. "Because I didn't grow up in faith at all." However, this, paired with her hard work, was integral in raising her three kids as a single mother, especially after she relocated to Nashville.
"I just didn't know how I was gonna take care of these three babies and it was horrible," she told Fearless Authenticity with Jeanne Sparrow, talking about her move from LA. "But I had faith and I had a written plan." This written plan is something that the HGTV star has emphasized multiple times over the years, explaining that it's what made her hard work possible.
"I'm a big believer in vision and written plans," she told Yahoo! "And anything we wanted, I never said 'we can't have it. We can't afford it.' I just said we'd have to structure, plan, and work for it." Turner's three daughters might be grown now, but that doesn't mean the HGTV star can't be an inspiration to all the single moms currently doing their best to make things work.