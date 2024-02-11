How HGTV's Page Turner Handled Raising 3 Kids As A Single Mother

Page Turner has made a name for herself as a house-flipping pro on HGTV, debuting on "Flip or Flop Nashville" in 2018 before going on to host "Fix My Flip" in 2022. However, before she was putting in the work on her HGTV series, the Los Angeles native was kickstarting her real estate career in Nashville as she raised three beautiful daughters.

Life as a single mother hasn't been easy for Turner, but she made it work by accepting help from others, staying strong in her faith, and always working hard. "It took a village, plus a ton of my good girlfriends and guy friends who they all called aunt and uncle," she told Yahoo! "I mean, it was really like all hands on deck with my kids. I was so blessed, even in my low times."

Turner's oldest child is Zaire Kizito, while her twin daughters are named Qai and Quincy Turner. The three girls have grown up to look just like their mom, with their individual successes spreading them across the country. "I graduated three strong, brilliant, beautiful black women from college," Turner told HGTV. "We did it together, and that's what makes it beautiful."