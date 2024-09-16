Adele Has Been Plagued By Plastic Surgery Speculation. Here's What She Said About It
There's no denying that English pop star Adele has had a stunning transformation in the last decade. The singer has opened up about her dramatic weight loss after shedding 100 pounds during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the change prompted fans to speculate if Adele has had plastic surgery. Well, she has something to say about those rumors. In early 2022, a video went viral of the "Hello" singer at the NBA All-Star Game where her lips are pursed, making it look like she may have filler. Not only did the short clip become a hilarious meme, but fans of Adele wondered if the artist took her new appearance to the next level with a cosmetic procedure.
Adele put the plastic surgery rumors to rest in February 2024 when she stopped a concert to spill all the tea on the viral meme. During her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Adele asked the audience: "Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don't give a flying f***k?" (via Billboard). The "Easy on Me" hitmaker proceeded to describe the moment at the All-Star game, which she attended with her boyfriend, American sports agent Rich Paul. She showed her Vegas audience exactly what her face looked like that night, where her lips were puckered and her eyes were avoiding the camera, before breaking down her side of the story.
Adele denied having lip filler in viral meme
Adele explained that the camera people at the game were keen on filming her, asking her not once, but twice if they could get a shot of her, each time getting denied. "I know it sounds crazy, but I really don't like being famous," Adele said in a TikTok video from the February 2024 concert. She was just trying to scout Michael Jordan when she was bombarded by cameramen. To her surprise, their cameras were laser-focused on her face and Adele wasn't pleased. "I was sulking," she said, noting that her image was now seen by millions. "I was like, 'These motherf***kers have come back and are filming me against my will."
As to whether Adele has lip filler, she denied the rumor. The singer joked to her fans that the reason it looks like she had work done is simply because she has naturally large lips, cheekily adding that she doesn't need injections. "Also my face is very memeable, I can't help it," she said, rounding out the story.
Adele's weight loss was a catalyst for other plastic surgery rumors
This wasn't the first time people wondered if the beloved musician had gotten cosmetic surgery. Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir believes there is a possibility she received chin filler after her dramatic weight loss in 2020. He told Page Six: "It absolutely could be her own jawline that was exposed [after the weight loss], but it's so clean-looking now and it's so tight that it just wouldn't shock me if she had a little bit of extra help."
The notable difference in appearance from Adele's early years as a singer could also be because of her intense exercise regime. "She gets her workout in first thing," an inside source told Daily Mail. "She works out for about an hour and leaves drenched in sweat and looking like she worked very hard." No matter the rumors, Adele has never been coy about the constant chatter around her appearance not looking natural. The superstar is quick to shut down the gossip and laugh it off.