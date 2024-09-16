Adele Has Been Plagued By Plastic Surgery Speculation. Here's What She Said About It

This wasn't the first time people wondered if the beloved musician had gotten cosmetic surgery. Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir believes there is a possibility she received chin filler after her dramatic weight loss in 2020. He told Page Six: "It absolutely could be her own jawline that was exposed [after the weight loss], but it's so clean-looking now and it's so tight that it just wouldn't shock me if she had a little bit of extra help."

The notable difference in appearance from Adele's early years as a singer could also be because of her intense exercise regime. "She gets her workout in first thing," an inside source told Daily Mail. "She works out for about an hour and leaves drenched in sweat and looking like she worked very hard." No matter the rumors, Adele has never been coy about the constant chatter around her appearance not looking natural. The superstar is quick to shut down the gossip and laugh it off.