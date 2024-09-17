Prince Harry's Tragic Recollection Of William & Kate's Wedding Day
Prince Harry had numerous heartbreaking recollections during his big brother's 2011 royal wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales, from remembering his mom's funeral to feeling he had lost his sibling, William, Prince of Wales, forever. Prince Harry got candid about how William's big day affected him in his memoir "Spare." He admitted that he couldn't remember the details during the ceremony. All he could recount was Kate Middleton looking gorgeous during her bridal march and the newlyweds leaving the church. Then, they entered the carriage for the wedding procession. As William pledged his undying love for his bride that day, Prince Harry felt he was losing his brother. "I recall thinking: 'Goodbye,'" he wrote (per Newsweek).
Prince Harry reiterated his love for his sister-in-law, saying Kate was the sister she never had and had always wanted. He was thrilled she would be there for his big brother because she was a perfect match for the future king. However, even if he was happy for them, he couldn't help but feel he would lose William. "But in my gut, I couldn't help feeling that this was yet another farewell under this horrid roof. Another sundering. The brother I'd escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever," Prince Harry added.
Prince Harry was so close to William and Kate that they were dubbed "the royal trio." Unfortunately, that has since changed following William and Harry's feud.
Prince Harry remembered Princess Diana on Prince William's wedding
William, Prince of Wales' wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales, also brought Prince Harry back to one of the hardest moments of his life — after Princess Diana's tragic death. Prince Harry remembered how William invited him to meet the crowd on his wedding eve. People expressed how much they loved William and Kate Middleton, but he couldn't help but shake his head due to a familiar feeling. "They gave us both the same teary smiles, the same looks of fondness and pity we'd seen that day in August 1997," Prince Harry wrote, referring to the support they received from the public when their mom passed away. Prince Harry said one of his brother's happiest days somehow reminded him of their worst.
He also noted their decision to wed at Westminster Abbey, where Princess Diana's funeral was held. Prince Harry delivered a speech at the reception, and while he began it with a joke, he closed his statement by telling the newlyweds that their late mom would have loved to be there.
Prince Harry was only 12 when Princess Diana got into a fatal car crash in Paris, causing her death. In an interview with Anderson Cooper for "60 Minutes," Harry admitted that he was in denial about her passing and "refused to accept that she was — she was gone."