Prince Harry's Tragic Recollection Of William & Kate's Wedding Day

Prince Harry had numerous heartbreaking recollections during his big brother's 2011 royal wedding to Catherine, Princess of Wales, from remembering his mom's funeral to feeling he had lost his sibling, William, Prince of Wales, forever. Prince Harry got candid about how William's big day affected him in his memoir "Spare." He admitted that he couldn't remember the details during the ceremony. All he could recount was Kate Middleton looking gorgeous during her bridal march and the newlyweds leaving the church. Then, they entered the carriage for the wedding procession. As William pledged his undying love for his bride that day, Prince Harry felt he was losing his brother. "I recall thinking: 'Goodbye,'" he wrote (per Newsweek).

Prince Harry reiterated his love for his sister-in-law, saying Kate was the sister she never had and had always wanted. He was thrilled she would be there for his big brother because she was a perfect match for the future king. However, even if he was happy for them, he couldn't help but feel he would lose William. "But in my gut, I couldn't help feeling that this was yet another farewell under this horrid roof. Another sundering. The brother I'd escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever," Prince Harry added.

Prince Harry was so close to William and Kate that they were dubbed "the royal trio." Unfortunately, that has since changed following William and Harry's feud.