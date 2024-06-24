A Complete Timeline Of Prince Harry And Prince William's Feud

Prince Harry and Prince William used to make headlines for reasons other than their ongoing feud, believe it or not. Those who kept up with the royals over the years would remember a time when Harry and William's relationship was the epitome of brotherly affection. In 2024, a clip of 21-year-old Harry talking affectionately about his older brother resurfaced. Aside from reminding royal watchers of the good old days, this clip also showed how far the brothers have drifted apart since.

The clip shows Harry talking about the close bond he has with his brother and how they've always been each other's safe place. "He is the one person on this earth who, I can actually really, you know, we can talk about anything and we understand each other and give each other support and everything's fine," Harry said in the video (via the Daily Mail). Harry also shared how he and William grew closer with each passing year. "We've even resorted to hugging each other now after not seeing each other for long periods of time," he said, adding that the two of them regularly called each other whenever they were apart. Now, most of us have trouble recalling the last time the brothers shared a warm embrace, let alone an affectionate phone call.

If you're wondering how things went so very wrong, we got you. Read on to discover how Harry and William went from brothers in arms to brothers at war.