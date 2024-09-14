The Stunning Transformation Of Annie Potts
It's just about impossible to pick a favorite Annie Potts performance. Over the course of her decades-spanning career, she's given us movie characters like the hilarious Janine Melnitz in "Ghostbusters" and the fashion icon Iona in "Pretty in Pink." On the small screen, she's been in hit sitcoms like "Designing Women" to "Young Sheldon." Oh, and let us not forget about her voiceover work in animated classics like "Toy Story" and "Hercules." Frankly, this only scratches the surface of her vast filmography.
Breaking into show business is no easy feat, but actually lasting in Hollywood is an entirely different ball game. Potts has long understood how fleeting this particular line of work can be, and she doesn't take any of it for granted. "It hasn't been all sunshine and unicorns. But I have endured. And I'm a workaholic. I love to entertain," she told Assignment X in 2024. "So, thank God it's kept coming, because I'm dangerous if I'm not working."
Time and time again, Potts has proven her resilience — and not just in her career. Her path has been paved with tragedy, heartbreak, and physical setbacks. However, she's yet to stop moving forward. "I'm at a wonderful place in my career and in my life," she told Glamour in 2022. "My children have started to have children. ... So it's good. I got no complaints." From small-town kid to Hollywood veteran, this is the transformation of Annie Potts.
She was bitten by the acting bug at a summer camp
Born in Nashville on October 28, 1952, Annie Potts is the youngest of three girls. She spent the bulk of her childhood in a small town in Kentucky. One of her first brushes with performing in front of an audience came about when an 8-year-old Potts entered a local pageant. As she recalled to the Daily Beast, when she made the crowd laugh during the competition, something clicked for her. "I thought, 'Oh, that is fantastic!' And I did win Little Miss Simpson County. So that's how I got my start. I told a joke, and it got a big reaction, and that was it," she said.
When she was 12, Potts attended a summer camp that featured a drama program. There, she met her instructor, Sylvia Bernard, who encouraged the pre-teen to take the craft seriously.
In a 2023 interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Potts remembered the moment that would change her life forever. "The woman who ran that program pulled me aside and told me that — I had done a play with her — and she said 'I think you have a little light,' and I was like, 'What?'" she said. "Nobody had ever told me that I was good at anything." Potts took the teacher's words to heart; with that, her love of acting was born.
At 21, Annie Potts survived a serious car accident
After high school, Annie Potts attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. There, the aspiring actor studied theater, and in 1973, she graduated with a bachelor's degree. This was also where Potts met Steven Hartley, whom she'd later marry.
Before her career in TV and movies took off, Potts was involved in a terrible accident that effectively changed her life forever. She and Hartley were out one night when drunk drivers crashed into their car. Hartley ended up losing his leg, and Potts spent a long time recovering from her own injuries. "I was 21 and broke every bone in my body below my waist but one," she told Glamour. To this day, she's still dealing with the emotional and physical after effects of the crash.
On August 6, 2024, Potts took to TikTok to announce that she was scheduled to undergo yet another surgery to replace a knee that had already been replaced. "It's something like my 25th or 26th surgery. I've kind of lost count because 50 years ago some drunk teenagers were drag-racing down the wrong side of the road and hit me, and I broke every bone below my waist but one," she explained. "So, I've been trying to put myself back together for 50 years."
Annie Potts' film debut earned her a Golden Globe nomination
For Annie Potts, a life-threatening car accident wasn't enough to keep her away from acting. In the '70s, Potts transitioned from theater to television, guest-starring in series like "Sirota's Court," "Hollywood High," and "Busting Loose." This would grant her a level of success that later followed her into the big screen. In 1978, Potts made her film debut alongside "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill in the comedy "Corvette Summer." In it, Potts played a drifter named Vanessa who essentially tags along with Hamill's Kenny Dantley to reclaim his stolen car.
Potts' work in "Corvette Summer" resonated with audiences and critics alike. In 1979, she earned a nomination from the Golden Globes for best motion picture acting debut. Needless to say, it was a major turning point for her career.
In a 2021 chat with TooFab, Potts expressed how fortunate she felt to have been a part of that particular movie. "It was a very good introduction and ushering into this world, and I'm ever grateful for it," she said. The legendary star also noted that she was totally caught off guard by her Golden Globe nom. "I didn't even know what the Golden Globes were," she stated.
She helped create her Ghostbusters character's look
Following her performance in "Corvette Summer," Annie Potts' career only continued to pick up steam. In 1984, Potts struck ghoul, er, gold when she joined the "Ghostbusters" franchise. As of this writing, she's played Janine Melnitz in four of the movies; in the 2016 reboot, she had a cameo as a hotel receptionist. "It's wonderful to have had the great fortune to be cast in a film that kept going for 40 years," she told AARP's Senior Planet in 2024. "Very few actors have that kind of thing in their life.
Janine's without question an unforgettable character, thanks in part to her sardonic demeanor, sarcastic sense of humor, and, of course, her signature eyeglasses. Wouldn't you know it, we have Potts to thank for those snazzy specs.
As Potts told Glamour, she was at a costume fitting for the first "Ghostbusters" movie when director Ivan Reitman decided to throw her into a scene they were filming right then and there. She was reluctant at first, partially because she didn't have her costume squared away just yet. Then, an idea struck like a lightning bolt. "The costume designer was there with me, and she had these big Coke bottle glasses on, so I said, 'Can I use your glasses?'" she said. "And then I was stuck with these prescription glasses that I could barely see out of. That's how that started."
Designing Women made Annie Potts a sitcom star
In 1980, Annie Potts starred in the short-lived sitcom "Goodtime Girls." Though it was canceled after one season, it would serve as Potts' first gig as a regular on a scripted comedy series. Fortunately, it wouldn't be her last: From 1986 to 1993, she was on the classic show "Designing Women." Appearing alongside Dixie Carter, Meshach Taylor, Delta Burke, and Jean Smart, Potts played the role of Mary Jo Shively on all seven seasons.
In her aforementioned chat with Glamour, Potts reflected on what it was like being part of such a cultural phenomenon. "I don't think we understood what a big hit we were," she recalled. "Our numbers were huge, but I felt that we never got the recognition that we should have." What was recognized, however, was the impact her fictional counterpart had on the general public. On the show, Mary Jo Shively was a strong-willed mother of two, which according to Potts, gave women the proper representation on-screen that was missing during the time. "At the time, there weren't a lot of single mothers represented on television, and I think that was really helpful," she explained. "I'm sometimes still approached by younger women who say, 'I was raised by a single mother, and we used to watch your show together.' Or, 'It meant so much to my mother to have you representing that. It helped her get through raising us kids.'"
Annie Potts married James Hayman in 1990
Over the years, Annie Potts had her fair share of marriages that have come and gone. After divorcing Steven Hartley in 1978, Potts married actor Greg Antonacci that same year. Alas, this celebrity marriage was a short one: In 1979, they split up. Two years after that, Potts married assistant director B. Scott Senechal, with whom she shares a son. In 1990, her third marriage came to an end.
That same year, Potts met producer James Hayman on the set of "Breaking the Rules." Despite her negative feelings about serious relationships at the time, their connection was undeniable. So much so, that the two got married that year. Potts and James have been inseparable ever since, lasting over three decades as husband and wife.
In a 2018 interview with Closer Weekly, Potts reflected on the beginning of their relationship. When asked how she knew Hayman would be the one, Potts replied, "Because right away he loved my son. I had an 8-year-old when I met him." She then explained why it was important for her to have that sense of companionship as a single mother at the time. "When you fall in love with somebody who comes into your surroundings when you have a kid already, [they] have to love both of us," she stated. "He was so willing to do that. We were instantly a family, had two more sons together, and a very happy life."
Annie Potts became a mother of three
1981 was a busy year for Annie Potts. She not only married B. Scott Senechal but became a mother shortly after tying the knot. On April 29, 1981, the actor gave birth to her first child, Clay Samuel Senchal. As previously noted, Potts eventually moved on from Senechal with James Hayman. On May 28, 1992, Potts would have her second child, James Powell Hayman. Not too long after that, Potts welcomed her third child, Isaac Harris Hayman, into the world.
As a doting mother of three, Potts frequently uses social media to showcase special milestones within her children's lives, ranging from sentimental birthday posts to thanking them for making her a grandmother.
Understandably, balancing motherhood with her line of work has not always been easy. Potts' efforts to create a strong family bond, however, paid off. As she told Kara Mayer Robinson on the "Really Famous" podcast, her three sons are thick as thieves. "It's been great, and now that they're, you know, proper grown-ups, they're really close," she said. "Honestly, their relationships are everything I'd hoped." Following in their parents' footsteps, Clay, James, and Isaac all work in the entertainment industry as writers, producers, and even actors.
Annie Potts' son inspired her to lend her voice to Toy Story
There's no question that she shines on the screen, but Annie Potts has certainly done well for herself as a voiceover artist, too. As previously noted, she's in 1995's "Toy Story," as well as "Toy Story 2" and "Toy Story 4." However, the "Designing Women" actor almost passed on the whole kit and caboodle.
When Pixar initially offered Potts the role of Bo Peep, she wasn't so sure if she was interested in being part of the very first computer-animated movie. As she told Variety, "I was like, 'I don't even know what you just said. What?'" Pixar sent her some clips to show her what it would look like, which proved to be a very good move. After Potts saw the way her son James Powell Hayman, who was 3 at the time, took to the animated shorts, she knew she had to join the cast. "Those magnificent little shorts unspooled. I was like, 'Wait one minute, Mommy has to go make a call,'" she said. "So, that's how I came to it."
While Bo Peep was not a part of the third movie, she was impossible to miss in "Toy Story 4." Needless to say, Potts was thrilled to find out her once-supporting character had become a main character. "I honestly didn't realize how big my role would be until I saw a screening about six weeks ago," she shared with Variety. "I was gobsmacked."
In 2014, Annie Potts' childhood dream came true
In 2009, Annie Potts made her Broadway debut in the black comedy "God of Carnage." Outside of this, however, Potts' theater roles have been far and few. After "God of Carnage," she took a break from treading the boards for a while. However, that break wouldn't last forever.
In 2014, it was announced that Potts would be heading to Broadway to star in "Pippin" as the acrobatic trapeze expert named Granny Berthe. As she told Playbill, this was a long time coming. "I started out really as a musical theater person and then I was in a really dreadful car accident. ... So I didn't think I would ever have a career in this again," she said. "I certainly couldn't have ever competed as an ingénue. But now that I'm an old woman I can come back! ... What a thrill to be out there with these extraordinary people and get to do what I'd always hoped to do as a young girl."
It's no stretch to say that the performance is physically demanding — after all, it involves singing while performing trapeze tricks. In a separate chat with Broadway.com, Potts noted that she wasn't a total trapeze rookie when it was time to do the show. "I have three sons and one of them has been doing trapeze for seven years, so I've spent many hours as an observer of that," she said. "Doing is a whole lot different than observing, of course."
Her Young Sheldon character was inspired by two important women
While Annie Potts stayed busy for the first few decades of her career, she hit what she called a "slump" in 2016. But as she told Glamour, that slump was a thing of the past when she landed a part on "Young Sheldon," a spinoff series that followed the early life of Sheldon Cooper from "The Big Bang Theory." On "Young Sheldon," Potts played Sheldon's grandmother, Connie "Meemaw" Tucker, for all seven seasons.
When it came time to craft her character, Potts drew from a very personal well. "I didn't have to look much further than my mother's backyard, you know," she told Smashing Interviews Magazine. "While my mother was a little bit different the flavor is the same." She also channeled legendary country artist Dolly Parton. As she told Access Hollywood in 2019, "In this time period, it was just when 'Steel Magnolias' came out ... and I felt that Meemaw would really be trying to rock Dolly if she could."
Potts had a hard time saying goodbye to "Young Sheldon" when it ended in 2024. As she told AARP's Senior Planet, "I can't stop crying. ... I've had plenty of shows canceled and ended for whatever reason, but we're very attached and because the children were so tiny when we started — so tiny and talented." Potts returned to the "Young Sheldon" universe in 2024 when she landed a guest spot on the spinoff "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."
Annie Potts founded a nonprofit called The Heart Channels
Throughout her career, Annie Potts has made a point to use her platform to shed light on issues near and dear to her heart. Whether it be becoming an ambassador of White Pony Express — an organization dedicated to helping the less fortunate within San Francisco — or teaming up with her husband, James Hayman, to assist people impacted by the pandemic through the nonprofit All Are One, Potts' history in philanthropy has been well-documented.
In 2022, Potts founded The Heart Channels. According to the website, the organization's goal is to provide "guidance, resources, and funds quickly to people at critical crossroads in their lives." This ranges from granting financial aid to struggling college students to providing housing assistance. On a 2023 episode of the "Advanced TV Herstory" podcast, Potts credited her parents for being the reason she's involved in charity work. She then went on to share a story about seeing an unhoused family near her hometown when she was a child. Moved by their circumstance, her father drove back to where they were and invited them to stay in a motel he owned at the time. "He gave me that example of turning the car around and going to help and doing what he could. ... So that always stuck with me," she said. Potts may stay busy with her work, but it's evident that she's never too busy to help others.