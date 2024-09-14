The Stunning Transformation Of Annie Potts

It's just about impossible to pick a favorite Annie Potts performance. Over the course of her decades-spanning career, she's given us movie characters like the hilarious Janine Melnitz in "Ghostbusters" and the fashion icon Iona in "Pretty in Pink." On the small screen, she's been in hit sitcoms like "Designing Women" to "Young Sheldon." Oh, and let us not forget about her voiceover work in animated classics like "Toy Story" and "Hercules." Frankly, this only scratches the surface of her vast filmography.

Breaking into show business is no easy feat, but actually lasting in Hollywood is an entirely different ball game. Potts has long understood how fleeting this particular line of work can be, and she doesn't take any of it for granted. "It hasn't been all sunshine and unicorns. But I have endured. And I'm a workaholic. I love to entertain," she told Assignment X in 2024. "So, thank God it's kept coming, because I'm dangerous if I'm not working."

Time and time again, Potts has proven her resilience — and not just in her career. Her path has been paved with tragedy, heartbreak, and physical setbacks. However, she's yet to stop moving forward. "I'm at a wonderful place in my career and in my life," she told Glamour in 2022. "My children have started to have children. ... So it's good. I got no complaints." From small-town kid to Hollywood veteran, this is the transformation of Annie Potts.

