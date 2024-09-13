Chelsea Clinton Reads Trump For Filth After His Dismal Debate Performance
Chelsea Clinton has never minced her words when it comes to the bestselling author's feelings about Donald Trump. So, naturally, Chelsea had some thoughts after the former president went up against Kamala Harris for the second presidential debate of 2024, and she enthusiastically shared them on "The View." As the Clinton Foundation board-member asserted, "He knows he lost, he knows he lost his cool, he knows she got under his skin, and he knows she's on the right side of what most Americans want our country to be." Chelsea added, "He's scared — and he should be."
Likewise, the "She Persisted" author didn't take kindly to Trump's sinister motivations for 2024 either. During a March speech, the Republican nominee warned that there would be a "bloodbath" if he weren't re-elected, per Reuters. Although Trump later clarified on Truth Social that he was speaking from an economic standpoint, Chelsea wasn't convinced. The activist labeled the controversial politician "a master at the dog whistle around gender and race." Further, she believes Trump has created an unsettling environment by giving "space and permission and oxygen to" violence.
Unsurprisingly, Chelsea's issues with Trump go back to 2016, when he competed against her mother, Hillary Clinton, for the presidency. Chatting with ABC News at the time, the former "Apprentice" host criticized his Democratic opponent for not having the right "presidential look." When Chelsea was asked about her views on the offensive remark, she wrote it off as a "sad, misogynistic, sexist rhetoric" that's also woefully outdated. Despite her dislike for Trump, Chelsea is surprisingly fair when it comes to one of his kids.
Chelsea Clinton has publicly defended Barron Trump several times
When Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, turned 18 in 2024, certain critics felt that it was immediately fair to criticize him in the same light as any other Trump family member. However, Chelsea Clinton didn't share the same belief and defended Barron's right to privacy. During another appearance on "The View," Hillary and Bill Clinton's only child argued, "I think he's a private citizen. I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy and I think the media should leave him alone." The passionate activist similarly defended Barron through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2018. While quoting a commentator who joked that the youngest Trump kid would be a fantastic Chief of Staff for his father's controversial administration, Chelsea pointed out that it was unfair to include him in political discussions because he was a child who also keeps a notoriously low profile.
The "Start Now!" author shared the same sentiment on X just a year prior, when a news outlet slammed a then-11-year-old Barron's fashion choices. That time, Chelsea's defense even caught the eye of Melania Trump herself, who expressed her gratitude through her own X post. While the outspoken political commentator has stood up for Donald's youngest child on several occasions, she acknowledged on "The View" that it was fair to criticize the adult kids, especially because they were publicly involved in his political campaign. We can only imagine how Chelsea felt watching Donald use Barron's rockstar appearance at a rally to twist the knife in his other sons' egos.