Chelsea Clinton Reads Trump For Filth After His Dismal Debate Performance

Chelsea Clinton has never minced her words when it comes to the bestselling author's feelings about Donald Trump. So, naturally, Chelsea had some thoughts after the former president went up against Kamala Harris for the second presidential debate of 2024, and she enthusiastically shared them on "The View." As the Clinton Foundation board-member asserted, "He knows he lost, he knows he lost his cool, he knows she got under his skin, and he knows she's on the right side of what most Americans want our country to be." Chelsea added, "He's scared — and he should be."

Likewise, the "She Persisted" author didn't take kindly to Trump's sinister motivations for 2024 either. During a March speech, the Republican nominee warned that there would be a "bloodbath" if he weren't re-elected, per Reuters. Although Trump later clarified on Truth Social that he was speaking from an economic standpoint, Chelsea wasn't convinced. The activist labeled the controversial politician "a master at the dog whistle around gender and race." Further, she believes Trump has created an unsettling environment by giving "space and permission and oxygen to" violence.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea's issues with Trump go back to 2016, when he competed against her mother, Hillary Clinton, for the presidency. Chatting with ABC News at the time, the former "Apprentice" host criticized his Democratic opponent for not having the right "presidential look." When Chelsea was asked about her views on the offensive remark, she wrote it off as a "sad, misogynistic, sexist rhetoric" that's also woefully outdated. Despite her dislike for Trump, Chelsea is surprisingly fair when it comes to one of his kids.

