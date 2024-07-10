Donald Trump Uses Barron Trump's Rockstar Rally Appearance To Twist The Knife In Don Jr. And Eric's Egos

Oddly enough, the July 2024 political rally wasn't the first instance of Donald Trump publicly denting Eric Trump's ego. As The Independent reported, the staunch Trump loyalist once rang up his father during a 2022 political rally in Ohio to sweetly let him know that everyone in the room was grateful for all the supposed good he had done. "And, um, I speak on behalf of every single person here: They love you, I love you, we're proud of you," Eric added. As you might've guessed, the response wasn't all that warm as Donald simply noted, "Well, thank you very much," and promised to visit the state soon. Even worse, the former president proudly called Barron Trump "My boy" at the 2024 rally before casually adding, "They're all my boys."

At the end of the day, though, they may not have to worry about Barron's foray into politics anytime soon. In May 2024, Barron was named as a Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention along with his half-siblings. However, a spokeswoman from Melania Trump's office clarified in a statement that the youngest Trump couldn't carry out the role, affirming, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," (via CBS News). Later, Melania's former aide confirmed that the statement was a reflection of her views on Barron joining politics which, suffice it to say, aren't positive.

