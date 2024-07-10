Donald Trump Uses Barron Trump's Rockstar Rally Appearance To Twist The Knife In Don Jr. And Eric's Egos
As Barron Trump's high school graduation neared in May 2024, his father, Donald Trump, teased a political path for his son while keeping the teen's college plans firmly hush-hush. During an appearance on "Kayal and Company" the controversial politician shared that his youngest child had taken a shine to politics, and sometimes even advised Donald on his next moves. However, a few months later, it didn't seem like Barron wanted to sit in the shadows anymore, as he joined his dad for a political rally in Florida on July 9, 2024. In typical fashion, Donald gave his son a rather awkward introduction to the roaring cheers of the crowd. The 2024 presidential hopeful boasted that Barron had his pick of colleges and selected his favorite, and gushed about their close bond before admitting that he didn't know where Barron was actually seated.
Barron Trump out at today's rally in Doral, Florida, with Donald Trump speaking briefly about his youngest son and saying "Welcome to the scene, Barron" pic.twitter.com/m7ChlqBadt
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 10, 2024
After the teenager stood up and waved, he received a warm reaction from the crowd. Then, Donald spoke about him in a rather impersonal but still complimentary manner, saying, "He's a very special guy, Barron Trump." He later continued, "He's pretty popular. He might be more popular than Don and Eric [Trump]. Barron, it's good to have you. Welcome to the scene, Barron," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). While the largely unsentimental remark undoubtedly stood as a testament to Barron and Donald's weirdly distant relationship, it also declared Barron as somewhat superior to his elder half-brothers, who notably have unconditionally supported their father at countless opportunities over the years.
Donald and Eric Trump had a cringey moment at a 2022 rally
Oddly enough, the July 2024 political rally wasn't the first instance of Donald Trump publicly denting Eric Trump's ego. As The Independent reported, the staunch Trump loyalist once rang up his father during a 2022 political rally in Ohio to sweetly let him know that everyone in the room was grateful for all the supposed good he had done. "And, um, I speak on behalf of every single person here: They love you, I love you, we're proud of you," Eric added. As you might've guessed, the response wasn't all that warm as Donald simply noted, "Well, thank you very much," and promised to visit the state soon. Even worse, the former president proudly called Barron Trump "My boy" at the 2024 rally before casually adding, "They're all my boys."
At the end of the day, though, they may not have to worry about Barron's foray into politics anytime soon. In May 2024, Barron was named as a Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention along with his half-siblings. However, a spokeswoman from Melania Trump's office clarified in a statement that the youngest Trump couldn't carry out the role, affirming, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," (via CBS News). Later, Melania's former aide confirmed that the statement was a reflection of her views on Barron joining politics which, suffice it to say, aren't positive.