Why Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Went Through A Rocky Time With Her Dad Carlos

Raising a child comes with many challenges, but adding fame to the mix makes the process even trickier. Just like ordinary parents, many celebrities make their kids follow strict rules when it comes to chores, school work, and other aspects of everyday life to help them learn responsibility and other important skills. However, for famous teens, some of the most difficult rules to enforce are those surrounding dating. Unfortunately for Lourdes Leon, disputes over dating led her to go through a rocky time with her father Carlos Leon as a teenager.

In 2011, Carlos told People how he planned to handle Lourdes entering the dating world: "I'm already overprotective, so when the time comes, I will be ready to have a talk with the guy she brings through the door. He better be ready, because I'll give him the rundown!" Based on his behavior when Lourdes dated Timothee Chalamet two years later, it appears he stuck to his word. A source explained to Radar that the proud father wasn't willing to take it easy on young Chalamet. "Carlos trust[s] Lourdes and he likes Timothee, but he also knows how young boys can get carried away," they said. "He's old school and he thinks putting a little fear into the boy dating your daughter is a good thing."

Carlos' reversal of his attitude toward her curfew was also a big change for Lourdes. In 2011, he explained to People that he was willing to compromise. "We settle on a time, say around 10 p.m., and she's like, 'How about 10:30?' And it eventually becomes 10:15," he said. Unfortunately for Lourdes, 2013's Carlos was a different story. "Lourdes complains to [Madonna] about the curfew her dad's imposed," a source told Radar.

