What Jelly Roll's Time In Prison Was Really Like

Singer-songwriter Jelly Roll, aka Jason DeFord, continues to excel. From winning three CMT Music Awards two years in a row, to having a No. 1 song on multiple charts simultaneously, things are looking up for the rapper. However, that hasn't always been the case.

Advertisement

Jelly Roll had a tough childhood and found himself in trouble with the law at a young age. His first arrest happened at the tender age of 14 and was drug-related, followed by a second and third arrest for robbery. He served time at Nashville's Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center for those crimes, but life got a whole lot worse when he was charged as an adult at only 16 years old for aggravated assault.

From then on, Jelly Roll was in and out of prison until he was 24, once dubbing himself "the worst criminal ever." Now that he's cleaned up his act, Jelly Roll revealed what being incarcerated was really like, from the scary moments to the beneficial lessons.