What Jelly Roll's Relationship With His Kids Is Really Like

Fatherhood completely reformed Jelly Roll. The singer and rapper became a parent for the first time when he was around 24, with the arrival of Jelly's daughter, Bailee Ann, whom he shares with his ex, Felicia. At the time of his first child's birth, though, Jelly was serving prison time for drug dealing. Speaking to Billboard in 2023, the country star admitted that he was aware that one of his exes was pregnant upon entering prison and was annoyed because of the bad timing. However, once the "Wild Ones" hitmaker learned of his daughter's birth through a prison guard, Jelly knew he had to turn his life around. As he recalled, "I've never had nothing in life that urged me in the moment to know that I had to do something different. I have to figure this out right now."

Jelly only got to meet his daughter on her second birthday, as Bailee spent her early years in her mom's care. In an exclusive chat with The List, Justin Paperny, co-founder of White Collar Advice, asserted that Jelly's incarceration could have complicated his relationship with Bailee since it may have left the little girl "feeling confused or resentful about her father's absence, struggling with social stigma and missing the emotional support that a present parent provides." However, Paperny also professed that Jelly could positively change things by being open about what he learned from his mistakes and not falling back into his old ways, which is exactly what he did.