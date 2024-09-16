This Hallmark Star Might Have Delivered Emmys 2024's Shadiest Moment (& We All Missed It)

From "Designing Women" to "Sweet Home Alabama," to Hallmark's "A Shoe Addict's Christmas" and "When Calls the Heart," iconic actor Jean Smart always manages to catch our attention. For the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, the living legend turned quite a few heads when she won her golden trophy — though, fortunately, not because Smart was one of the worst-dressed at the 2024 Emmys. The actor took home the Emmy for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for her celebrated role as Deborah Vance in "Hacks." The series also achieved a nomination for Hannah Einbinder for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for her portrayal of Ava Daniels.

The two women are regular scene partners on the show, and were seated near each other at the event. After Einbinder lost her category, Smart was announced as the winner of hers. She stood up from her seat and walked straight to the stage, where the actor was greeted with a standing ovation. She thanked the showrunners, made a joke about HBO/Max, and then mentioned her agent. What Smart did not do was acknowledge Einbinder whatsoever. Furthermore, it appeared that the Hallmark star shut down a congratulatory hug from her colleague before Einbinder could even fully rise up from her seat to offer Smart one.

omg the most life imitating art moment: Hannah Einbinder starts to stand up to receive a hug from Jean Smart after winning her Emmy and is...ignored #Emmys #Hacks pic.twitter.com/lvaPl4zKUJ — Monica Moser (@monicamoser) September 16, 2024

