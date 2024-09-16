This Hallmark Star Might Have Delivered Emmys 2024's Shadiest Moment (& We All Missed It)
From "Designing Women" to "Sweet Home Alabama," to Hallmark's "A Shoe Addict's Christmas" and "When Calls the Heart," iconic actor Jean Smart always manages to catch our attention. For the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, the living legend turned quite a few heads when she won her golden trophy — though, fortunately, not because Smart was one of the worst-dressed at the 2024 Emmys. The actor took home the Emmy for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for her celebrated role as Deborah Vance in "Hacks." The series also achieved a nomination for Hannah Einbinder for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for her portrayal of Ava Daniels.
The two women are regular scene partners on the show, and were seated near each other at the event. After Einbinder lost her category, Smart was announced as the winner of hers. She stood up from her seat and walked straight to the stage, where the actor was greeted with a standing ovation. She thanked the showrunners, made a joke about HBO/Max, and then mentioned her agent. What Smart did not do was acknowledge Einbinder whatsoever. Furthermore, it appeared that the Hallmark star shut down a congratulatory hug from her colleague before Einbinder could even fully rise up from her seat to offer Smart one.
omg the most life imitating art moment: Hannah Einbinder starts to stand up to receive a hug from Jean Smart after winning her Emmy and is...ignored #Emmys #Hacks pic.twitter.com/lvaPl4zKUJ
— Monica Moser (@monicamoser) September 16, 2024
Fans noticed Smart's lack of interaction with her co-star
When Jean Smart heard her named called out at the 2024 Emmy Awards, her "Hacks" co-star Hannah Einbinder was seated directly behind her. Winners often stop to hug their colleagues before hitting the stage, and Einbinder appeared to be getting ready to offer up her congratulations. But Smart didn't turn around or even offer an over-the-shoulder smile, causing Einbinder to quickly reverse her action to save face. Folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to point out the awkward moment, immediately decrying it as a snub.
"Omg the most life imitating art moment: Hannah Einbinder starts to stand up to receive a hug from Jean Smart after winning her Emmy and is...ignored," wrote one fan while another noted, "Kinda bummed Jean Smart didn't even acknowledge Hannah Einbinder." Others argued that the actor may simply have been overwhelmed in the moment. However, it's worth noting that this wasn't Smart's first Emmy win — she currently has six under her belt, two of which are for "Hacks."
And, in the star's additional thank-yous to her son Forrest and others, provided to the "Thank You Cam" backstage, Smart still failed to mention Einbinder. Perhaps it was a bit of revenge on the Hallmark star's part, payback for Einbinder spilling on the red carpet that Smart warned her against standing in front of blenders, in true Deborah and Ava fashion.