The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Emmys

All year, the folks behind our favorite TV shows have been there to entertain us. Thanks to them, we've laughed, we've cried, and we've found ourselves on the edge of our seats. Well, they've done it again: Thanks to a few outfits on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet, we laughed, cried, and were occasionally full of fashion-induced anxiety. The best of the best in the world of television graced the red carpet, and we've got the worst outfits among them.

In all fairness, this red carpet had some amazing fashion with many style hits and very few misses. However, the misses that did grace the carpet were big ones. There were overly shiny ensembles, missing undergarments, exposed undergarments, and a few outfits that looked much more suitable for a Halloween party than TV's biggest night. These stars surely have another year of making television magic ahead of them, and hopefully, they take that time to come up with a 'fit that stays off the 2025 Emmy Awards worst-dressed list.