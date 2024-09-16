The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Emmys
All year, the folks behind our favorite TV shows have been there to entertain us. Thanks to them, we've laughed, we've cried, and we've found ourselves on the edge of our seats. Well, they've done it again: Thanks to a few outfits on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet, we laughed, cried, and were occasionally full of fashion-induced anxiety. The best of the best in the world of television graced the red carpet, and we've got the worst outfits among them.
In all fairness, this red carpet had some amazing fashion with many style hits and very few misses. However, the misses that did grace the carpet were big ones. There were overly shiny ensembles, missing undergarments, exposed undergarments, and a few outfits that looked much more suitable for a Halloween party than TV's biggest night. These stars surely have another year of making television magic ahead of them, and hopefully, they take that time to come up with a 'fit that stays off the 2025 Emmy Awards worst-dressed list.
Sarah Podemski got dipped into a giant wine glass
A white suit is classic and perfect for so many occasions, including the Emmys. There is, however, one important rule to keep in mind if you opt for a white suit: Spend the night sipping on something other than Cabernet Sauvignon. Not only did "Reservation Dogs" star Sarah Podemski not take appropriate measures to avoid red wine stains, but she seemed to have waded into a vat of it. Color-blocking was all the rage on the carpet this year, but the proportions and color combination of this version were a miss.
Bobby Berk forgot to pack his portable steamer
When it comes to giving a home a makeover, "Queer Eye" fans know that Bobby Berk can update a space faster than most of us can make our morning coffee. Unfortunately, he didn't give his Emmys look the makeover it needed before hitting the red carpet. The shiny, crinkly navy blue fabric of his suit made him look like a squished blueberry, and it washed him out and distracted from the suit's modern silhouette.
Devery Jacobs looked like the ghost of wedding cake toppers past
The Emmys may have taken place in the middle of September, but that doesn't mean it's the right occasion to pay homage to spooky season with your outfit. "Reservation Dogs" star Devery Jacobs missed this memo, rocking a white suit covered in ghostly ruffles. Without the layers of tulle, this suit could have looked timeless and chic, and without the bulky ensemble underneath, the ruffles could have felt, light, young, and ethereal. Paired together, though, this look just doesn't work.
Walton Goggins slept in his suit last night
A guy can't go wrong with a black-and-white suit, right? Well, as "Fallout" star Walton Goggins has proven, not necessarily. Black pants, a black button-down, and a white jacket make a simple, sleek combination, but these pieces managed to look entirely mismatched. His shirt and pants both felt a bit messy and ill-fitting, and the shades of black felt off. Overall, this outfit just looked like a mess and wasn't quite elevated enough for the red carpet.
Chris Olsen was one button-down shirt away from the best-dressed list
TikToker Chris Olsen doesn't shy away from making a statement, and his Emmys ensemble was certainly no exception to this. However, the only statement we could think of when looking at Olsen's cherry red suit is "close but no cigar." This bold suit with crisp white piping and matching loafers and sunglasses felt modern yet vintage-inspired and chic yet classic. Unfortunately, his low-cut tank top and necklace felt distracting and mismatched and took away from the vibes of his ensemble, where a button-down shirt would've let it shine.
Salli Richardson-Whitfield channelled her inner wicked stepsister
Clearly, "The Gilded Age" director Salli Richardson-Whitfield hoped to hit the Emmys red carpet in a look inspired by her HBO period piece. Unfortunately, she looked more like one of Cinderella's wicked stepsisters than a character out of her own series. Not only was this structured silhouette over-the-top, but combined with the green hue, it had big cartoon villain energy. The long gloves, heavy jewels, and black accents just made this worse.
Moisés Arias is a better escape artist than a fashion plate
It seems that when "Fallout" actor Moisés Arias asked his stylist what his simple black suit was missing, he misheard them. They said, "a shirt and a belt," and he thought they said, "the chains that Jacob Marley's ghost forged in life that he is forced to wear when visiting Ebenezer Scrooge on Christmas Eve night." It's an easy mistake to make, but it was enough to land Arias on the worst-dressed list. The escape artist-inspired look is just plain weird.
Dulcé Sloan wrapped herself in her Christmas tree skirt
As the holiday season approaches, we don't blame anyone for unpacking their decorations and getting in the festive spirit a bit early. That doesn't mean, however, that September is the right time to wear your Christmas tree skirt out on the town. Is red and green always a Christmas color combination? Not necessarily. Still, the shades of colors and fabric combination of "The Daily Show" correspondent Dulcé Sloan's dress were unquestionably in the holiday spirit, and it was difficult to ignore that this look was just slightly out of season.
Courtney Storer wore a glitzy bathing suit coverup
This year's Emmy Awards came just a few days after the 2024 MTV Video Movie Awards, and this year's VMAs worst-dressed list featured quite a bit of sheer fabric and exposed lingerie. So, while "The Bear" culinary producer Courtney Storer's ensemble was on-trend, that doesn't mean it worked for the occasion. The Emmy Awards tend to be a bit more elevated and sophisticated than the VMAs, and this outfit would have worked better on the other red carpet. The high-slit, exposed underwear, and shiny fabric just felt too over-the-top for the ceremony.
Lisa Ann Walter wore a wedding dress with a chartreuse snake as an accessory
"Abbott Elementary" actor Lisa Ann Walter hit the red carpet in a white and chartreuse Gaby Charbachy gown, and this look just didn't work. Not only did the chartreuse detailing clash with the rest of the look, but her jewels and voluminous updo felt like a major detail overload. This ensemble made it hard to know where to look, and Walter just got lost among all the intense elements.
Carrie Coon wore a Franken-dress
If you can't decide between a suit and a gown, why not go for both, right? Wrong — as artfully demonstrated by "The Gilded Age" actor Carrie Coon. This off-white Thom Browne Haute Couture gown may have felt unique and experimental on the hanger, but when Coon actually sported it on the red carpet, it just felt like an odd silhouette and a hodgepodge of different elements. Without sleeves and with a more voluminous hairstyle, this look could have had better balance.
Nava Mau's red gown gave us Maleficent flashbacks
"Baby Reindeer" breakout star Nava Mau would look stunning in almost any ensemble. However, this shiny, sculptural fire engine red Gigi Goode gown was majorly distracting. The combination of color, fabric, and silhouette looked like a Disney villain Halloween costume and overwhelmed Mau's sleek hairstyle and pretty, simple makeup. In a matte fabric, this look likely would have been a red carpet star, but the shiny texture made it look a bit like a purchase from Spirit Halloween.
Reba McEntire was outshined by her shiny suit
It's difficult to imagine what the vision was behind Reba McEntire's very shiny Emmys ensemble. The ultimate effect is obvious: This is one seriously overwhelming look. Her teal suit's shiny, printed texture made quite a statement on its own. When paired with a shiny silver tank top and silver star brooches, there was just way too much glistening going on here. Besides the overly shiny finishes, this silhouette overwhelmed her frame and made it look like her outfit was too oversized.