Palace Cements Where They Stand With Meghan In Calculated Photo Choice For Harry's Birthday

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex turned 40 on September 15, 2024, and in an unexpected move, King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales both posted on social media for Prince Harry's birthday. They both posted a picture of him from back when he was a working royal — Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (in)famously stepped back from royal duties in early 2020. The photo from 2018 was when Harry and Meghan were visiting Ireland; however, the photo that the king and the Wales family chose to share was one of Harry by himself — Meghan was not included.

Some think that she may have been intentionally cropped out of the photo, as there was an option of a similar photo of Harry, which included Meghan by his side, that they could have used instead. But a spokesperson for King Charles confirmed that they didn't crop Meghan out of the photo, but instead just used one from the same event that was solely of Harry, per The Independent.

🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today! pic.twitter.com/sAlSiV9EaZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2024

Arguably, it was Harry's birthday. It wasn't like it was his anniversary with Meghan, so choosing a solo shot of Harry does make sense. However, it seems like there are hundreds of possible photos of Harry on his own that weren't from an event where Meghan was literally right next to him. Therefore, we think the royals may be taking an artfully subtle stance — it can't be seen as 100% anti-Meghan since she wasn't deliberately cut from the photo, but it sure isn't pro-Meghan.

