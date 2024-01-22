9 Times Buckingham Palace Was Unhappy With Harry & Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship started as a fairytale for the modern age. It wasn't the first time that a royal chose to wed an actress (shout out to Prince Rainier of Monaco and Grace Kelly) but there was something about this coupling that seemed to work — at least, at first. As their relationship progressed, the tide began to change, leading to a historic battle with the press and the House of Windsor that will be remembered for generations. Harry and Meghan have been vocal about their tumultuous experiences over the last few years, but if they thought they were the only ones with a bone to pick, they're wrong.

The British royal family has always prided itself on keeping private affairs private. It was a standard that Queen Elizabeth II upheld throughout her reign. When Princess Diana rocked the boat in the '90s with her willingness to give interviews about her marriage to King Charles III, it went down like a lead balloon.

Equally, Harry and Meghan's very public battle with the palace over what they deem unfair treatment hasn't been kindly received. From the moment the pair struck up a romance, tempers began to flare behind the palace gates. It wasn't always the senior royals that took umbrage (though that happens often enough) but staff and courtiers, too. While something tells us this battle of wills is far from over, let's take a look back at some times Harry and Meghan ruffled royal feathers.