New Pics Of Sasha Obama Hint Big Sister Malia Might Be A Bad Influence

Being just three years apart in age, Sasha Obama has certainly picked up a few habits from her big sister, Malia Obama, over the years. Unfortunately, the most recent practice Sasha got from her sis may not be a good one. In the past, we've seen that Malia picked up Barack Obama's worst habit: smoking cigarettes. It seems that Sasha is following in Malia's footsteps.

Just three months after celebrating her 23rd birthday, Sasha was photographed smoking in her car on September 13, 2024. The youngest Obama daughter, who earned a sociology degree from the University of Southern California, was seen lighting up a cigarette before heading into Los Angeles traffic.

The incident comes a year after Malia was also photographed smoking a cigarette. She had been caught smoking a joint at a 2016 music festival, sparking a tabloid frenzy. Clearly aware of the controversy, she was spotted rocking a t-shirt that read "Smoking Kills" at another festival soon after. It's clear that Malia's statement about smoking doesn't necessarily keep her or her sister away from the habit. It's even more surprising considering the fact that Barack credits Malia with catalyzing his decision to quit. In his 2020 memoir, "A Promised Land," he recalled (via CNN) when Malia "smell[ed] a cigarette on my breath" and "frowned," prompting the former president to stop smoking permanently.

