New Pics Of Sasha Obama Hint Big Sister Malia Might Be A Bad Influence
Being just three years apart in age, Sasha Obama has certainly picked up a few habits from her big sister, Malia Obama, over the years. Unfortunately, the most recent practice Sasha got from her sis may not be a good one. In the past, we've seen that Malia picked up Barack Obama's worst habit: smoking cigarettes. It seems that Sasha is following in Malia's footsteps.
Just three months after celebrating her 23rd birthday, Sasha was photographed smoking in her car on September 13, 2024. The youngest Obama daughter, who earned a sociology degree from the University of Southern California, was seen lighting up a cigarette before heading into Los Angeles traffic.
The incident comes a year after Malia was also photographed smoking a cigarette. She had been caught smoking a joint at a 2016 music festival, sparking a tabloid frenzy. Clearly aware of the controversy, she was spotted rocking a t-shirt that read "Smoking Kills" at another festival soon after. It's clear that Malia's statement about smoking doesn't necessarily keep her or her sister away from the habit. It's even more surprising considering the fact that Barack credits Malia with catalyzing his decision to quit. In his 2020 memoir, "A Promised Land," he recalled (via CNN) when Malia "smell[ed] a cigarette on my breath" and "frowned," prompting the former president to stop smoking permanently.
This isn't Sasha Obama's first time being photographed while smoking
While Malia Obama helped her dad to quit smoking, it seems that she has yet to inspire the same decision in her younger sister. This most recent snap of Sasha Obama smoking in her car (above) isn't the first indication the public has gotten that the former First Daughter enjoys an occasional smoke. In 2023, Sasha was photographed outside of a Labor Day party in L.A., according Page Six. She showed off her belly button ring in a bikini top and maxi skirt while smoking a cigarette and laughing with friends. Yet, her recently photographed cigarette break indicates that perhaps this habit extends past social smoking for Sasha.
While the cigarette between her fingers may have been the most eye-catching aspect of the recent Sasha sighting, her style is also noteworthy. When walking to her car, she was reportedly sporting a button-down shirt with high-waisted shorts and many accessories. In the photograph, you can see her long nails coated in on-trend chrome nail polish and two big, stunning rings. So, while Sasha may share one unhealthy habit with her sis, it's clear that they both have incredible style, too.