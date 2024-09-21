Barack Obama's Friendship With Hillary Clinton Got Off To A Rocky Start

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton might appear to be besties now, but they used to be political (and personal) rivals. Back in 2008 when Barack and Hillary were both contending for the Democratic presidential nomination, they had some fiery exchanges, and apparently, Michelle Obama even took to referring to Hillary by an unflattering nickname.

Longtime pundits would be able to recall the fiery debate between Hillary and Barack in January 2008. As the forerunners for the presidential nomination, it was time to take off the kid gloves and get personal — and that's exactly what both candidates did. Aside from accusing Hillary's husband, former president Bill Clinton, of distorting the truth to further his wife's campaign during a previous interview, Barack also insinuated during the debate that she could not connect with the less fortunate while he had firsthand experience working with people in the slums. Hillary clapped back by pointing out Barack's lack of political experience, while the latter accused her of devious attempts to foil his campaign. Barack was likely referring to the incident in 2007 where Hillary's campaign tried to use his past drug use against him; he had already written candidly about this in his already-released memoir, "Dreams from My Father," which rendered the attempted smear campaign useless.

Tension between the Obamas and Clintons ran so high that Michelle reportedly even coined a nickname for Hillary. In his book, "Blood Feud," Edward Klein claimed Michelle took to referring to Hillary as "Hildebeest," and this continued even after Barack won the White House. Bill didn't particularly like the new first family either, reportedly telling his friends at the time, "I hate that man Obama more than any man I've ever met, more than any man who ever lived." However, in recent years, both parties seem to have changed their mind about each other.