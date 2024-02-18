The Rumored Tension Between Michelle Obama And Hillary Clinton, Explained
Countless books and articles have detailed the chronicles of the rumored feud between the Obamas and the Clintons. One of the most talked-about publications on the subject is the bestseller by Kate Andersen Brower, titled "The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies." Brower alleges that Michelle Obama was particularly displeased with Bill Clinton's infidelity in office and that she disliked the Clintons for being "overly ambitious." According to the author, the origin of their feud can be traced back to the 2008 contest for the Democratic Party nomination.
Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, both Democratic senators, were determined to run for the presidency. This ambition meant convincing Democrats that they were the best options. We can still recall some legendary jabs they threw at each other. Hillary labeled Barack "frankly naive" and seized every opportunity to portray him as a green politician (via The New York Times). She even accused him of plagiarism. Barack, on the other hand, largely avoided personal attacks but did not shy away from criticizing Hillary's stance on key issues, such as foreign policy.
This bitter feud persisted until Barack won the Democratic ticket and, eventually, the presidency. With no public feuds in sight, many assumed that the past had been forgotten, especially since Bill endorsed Barack while he campaigned for a second term. However, according to another book, Clinton's endorsement came at a price.
Bill Clinton allegedly endorsed Obama in exchange for his support for Hillary's upcoming campaign
Edward Klein, author of "Blood Feud: The Clintons vs. The Obamas," dedicated his book to uncovering the alleged feud between the Clintons and the Obamas. Shockingly enough, his allegations align with those of Kate Andersen Brower. Klein claimed that the Clintons resented the Obamas because they felt they had been tagged racist. The author also suggested that the feud was not merely a disagreement but that the couples actually "hate" each other.
Klein further stated that Michelle Obama secretly called Hillary Clinton "Hildebeest" and that Bill Clinton said, "I hate that man Obama more than any man I've ever met, more than any man who ever lived." He even claimed that outings between the Obamas and Clintons were marked by rudeness from both sides. None of these claims, however, is as shocking as his allegation that Bill endorsed Barack Obama for a second term solely so the Obamas would, in turn, support Hillary after Barack's tenure.
It's important to note that these rumors have not been confirmed, and other reports suggest the opposite. CBS reports that Michelle Obama spoke to Hillary Clinton on the phone twice — before and after the election — seeking guidance on making her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama's, childhood in the White House as normal as possible. Hillary was even part of Barack's administration, working as the Secretary of State during his first term.
Donald Trump tried to drive a wedge between Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton'
As Barack Obama's tenure in the White House drew to a close, Hillary Clinton once again positioned herself for the Democratic Party's 2016 presidential candidacy. With the backing of the Obamas, her campaign took off. Michelle Obama, in particular, was praised for her ability to connect with voters better than Hillary.
However, Donald Trump, who was running against Hillary, attempted to fracture the Clinton-Obama alliance. He accused Hillary of instigating Barack Obama's birth certificate controversy. Trump's supporter group, "Make America Number 1," also circulated an ad that highlighted what they claimed to be Michelle's indirect attack on Hillary back in 2007. In reality, while Michelle did comment that if someone couldn't manage their home, they wouldn't be able to manage the government, she never mentioned the Clintons by name.
Michelle even tried to quash these rumors in 2016 at a rally in Winston-Salem, where she criticized Trump for spreading lies. She iterated her support for Hillary, saying, "If people wonder, yes, Hillary Clinton is my friend" (via The Guardian).