The Rumored Tension Between Michelle Obama And Hillary Clinton, Explained

Countless books and articles have detailed the chronicles of the rumored feud between the Obamas and the Clintons. One of the most talked-about publications on the subject is the bestseller by Kate Andersen Brower, titled "The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies." Brower alleges that Michelle Obama was particularly displeased with Bill Clinton's infidelity in office and that she disliked the Clintons for being "overly ambitious." According to the author, the origin of their feud can be traced back to the 2008 contest for the Democratic Party nomination.

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, both Democratic senators, were determined to run for the presidency. This ambition meant convincing Democrats that they were the best options. We can still recall some legendary jabs they threw at each other. Hillary labeled Barack "frankly naive" and seized every opportunity to portray him as a green politician (via The New York Times). She even accused him of plagiarism. Barack, on the other hand, largely avoided personal attacks but did not shy away from criticizing Hillary's stance on key issues, such as foreign policy.

This bitter feud persisted until Barack won the Democratic ticket and, eventually, the presidency. With no public feuds in sight, many assumed that the past had been forgotten, especially since Bill endorsed Barack while he campaigned for a second term. However, according to another book, Clinton's endorsement came at a price.