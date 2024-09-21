Kate Middleton's Engagement Dress Led To The Downfall Of The Fashion Company That Created It

Catherine, Princess of Wales, helped Issa, a clothing brand, make a mark in the global fashion world when she wore a dress from its collection during her engagement announcement interview with William, Prince of Wales, in 2010. The "Kate Effect" was born, highlighting Kate Middleton's influence on thousands of consumers to purchase her fashion choices, among other things. Kate's engagement dress — a blue silk jersey wrap frock — was sold out just five minutes after the public learned where the then-bride-to-be purchased it. But it was that same popularity is what was the beginning of the company's downfall.

Daniella Helayel, the Brazilian-born designer behind the brand, said several Hollywood celebrities had already worn her collection, including Madonna, Scarlett Johansson, Eva Mendes and Jennifer Lopez, but Kate had the biggest influence in her company. "Issa was a niche brand, we had a loyal following, but in 2008 and 2009, we were in serious financial trouble," Helayel told Daily Mail. "When Kate wore that dress everything changed."

​​The fashion designer said Kate's engagement frock was her "bestselling dress" and was reordered "countless times." Unfortunately, the same "Kate Effect" brought the company down because while their sales doubled, the company could not sustain the large-scale production cost. Banks turned down Helayel's credit request, forcing her to find an investor. She admitted that she was compelled to sell a portion of the company to support its growth, but the move led to its eventual demise.