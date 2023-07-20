How Kate Middleton's Style Has Changed Through The Years

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has undergone an incredible style evolution over the years, transforming from a quaint commoner into a style icon and a cornerstone of the royal family. The world has watched Catherine's style change and evolve as her life has unfolded in front of the cameras — each article of clothing, shoe, and accessory carefully scrutinized by tastemakers and coveted by fans and haters alike.

Although most of Catherine's looks are hits these days, the future queen hasn't always struck the right chords with her ensembles and, unfortunately, receipts exist in the form of photographs. However, her fashion missteps are eclipsed by her impeccable taste born out of an aesthetic she cultivated for herself, thereby establishing the signature look that she's known for today.

Yes, Catherine's personal style has transformed alongside her role within the royal family, and each new look she debuts sets tongues wagging and copycat designers scrambling to capitalize on whatever she touches.