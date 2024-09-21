There's A Reason You Don't Hear From These Talk Show Hosts Anymore
The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.
Some of the best and worst talk shows over the years have led to dozens of wild controversies. From feuding hosts to contentious interviews and allegations of creating toxic workplaces, the talk show industry is rife with headline-making stories, and it's shocking how infrequently these controversies have resulted in the demise of a hosts' careers. For example, while Megyn Kelly defended the use of blackface on her NBC talk show, leading to the network firing her, today she hosts "The Megyn Kelly Show" on SiriusXM.
And, while both Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres were accused of creating a toxic culture on their shows, only one of the shows was canceled. That said, it isn't an easy job by any means, at least according to Stephen Colbert during an episode of "The Late Show" in November 2023. As he put it, "It's a strange job that a lot of people don't understand. ... Very few people have had these kind of jobs."
However, there are also countless talk show hosts who seem to have disappeared entirely from the spotlight, either due to unfavorable allegations, unfortunate health issues, or a myriad of other reasons. From Arsenio Hall's short-lived run on his eponymous show to James Corden's swift fall from grace, there's a reason you don't hear from these talk show hosts anymore.
Arsenio Hall has no desire to return to his hosting duties
Today, Arsenio Hall is probably best known for his roles in popular movies like "Coming to America," "Harlem Nights," and "Black Dynamite." However, back in the '90s, he was ruling the late night landscape as the host of "The Arsenio Hall Show." Hall's show had a massive impact on America's younger demographic as he provided a platform for diverse voices, and there were several iconic moments throughout its six season run, from his infamous feud with fellow late night host Jay Leno to the iconic episode where Bill Clinton played the saxophone.
After the show was canceled in 1994 due to a decrease in viewership, Hall continued his hosting duties for several award shows, shifted into advocacy, and had a kid. With fatherhood taking him out of the spotlight for a while, few believed they'd see him return to a late night show. That is, until "The Arsenio Hall Show" was rebooted, running from 2013 until 2014.
During an interview with Extra in March 2023, Hall was asked whether the public would ever see him return as a late night host on television. "No! Late night has changed. Now you can do late night at your house with Instagram. There is still late night, don't get me wrong, but they're all white and they're all named Jimmy or James," he explained. Despite Hall's vast experience, it seems like he's counting himself out of the game for good.
Jenny Jones dipped out of the spotlight
From 1991 until 2003, "The Jenny Jones Show" was a go-to source for all things cooking, fashion, pop culture, and more, with a special focus on audience participation. It was wildly popular, even after one infamous episode was blamed for the tragic 1995 murder of one of Jenny Jones' on-air participants. During a segment titled "Secret Crush," in which a real-life person would go on the show to confess their romantic feelings for someone they knew in person, Scott Amedure revealed that he was in love with his neighbor Jonathan Schmitz.
Sadly, Schmitz murdered Amedure three days after filming and blamed "The Jenny Jones Show" for humiliating him. The episode never aired, and after the show's cancellation, which was due to a decline in ratings and not the murder, the host focused more on her philanthropic efforts, particularly her Jenny's Heroes program, which awarded grants to individuals who came up with the best community projects.
Speaking with Look to the Stars in October 2008, Jones expressed why she'd decided to utilize $1 million of her own money with her program, saying, "You know, I've got enough shoes, I've got enough clothes, and so maybe it's a cycle where [celebrities] have always been giving but now that the word is out, maybe it's encouraging others to do more." While she later returned to television to host "Jenny Can Cook," Jones has remained primarily out of the spotlight since 2015.
Craig Ferguson's last hosting gig was canceled
While the 12:30 a.m. time slot might not be the most desirable for a talk show host, "The Late Late Show" brought several faces to recognition. From Tom Snyder, who served as the show's first host in 1995, to James Corden, who replaced Craig Ferguson when he stepped down in 2014. The Scottish television host had reigned in the position for ten years, alongside Geoff Peterson, his animatronic skeleton sidekick, when he finally called it quits in 2014.
In March 2024, Ferguson told The Spokesman-Review, "I had enough. I enjoyed it, but it was all-consuming." He added that other talk show hosts like Jay Leno "are all about it," but the late night lifestyle wasn't sustainable for him. "The tough part for me is all the time spent away from your family. Talk shows just take over your life. I'm grateful for the show, but I had to step away from it," Ferguson said.
Following his decade-long stint on "The Late Late Show," Ferguson continued to work on his stand up routines and later reprised his role as a host on ABC's "The Hustler" in 2021. The trivia-based game show ran for two seasons, until it was ultimately canceled following a decline in viewership. Unfortunately, since Ferguson got the ax, his work has dwindled as well. However, considering he started his podcast "Joy" in 2023, at least the former talk show host is still utilizing his interviewing skills.
Matt Lauer was accused of sexual misconduct
Matt Lauer had been gracing our television screens since 1981 when he got his first hosting gig on "Evening." Over the next 15 years, he worked his way up until he wound up on "Today," a beloved morning program that's seen countless hosts throughout its 70-plus-year run. Alongside Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, and Savannah Guthrie, Lauer brought the day's top headlines to viewers' living rooms until November 2017, when accusations of his sexual misconduct came to light.
Within two days of an NBC employee, later revealed to be Brooke Nevils, coming forward to the network with an accusation of rape toward the "Today" host, an investigation was conducted and Lauer was fired. NBC News Chairperson Andrew Lack said in a written statement at the time, "Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender." Lauer initially denied the accusation, but did admit to having a "consensual affair" with Nevils.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Sharon Osbourne defended racist remarks
Sharon Osbourne has been in the spotlight since she married the Black Sabbath front man Ozzy Osbourne in 1982. After working as her husband's manager and a reality show star over the years, she joined "The Talk" in 2010. While Osbourne shared her sometimes unpopular opinions as a co-host of the series, it was one incident in 2021 that resulted in her being let go, bringing an end to her 11-year run on the show.
Piers Morgan has just left "Good Morning Britain" after going on a rant about how Meghan Markle had lied about experiencing racist remarks from the royal family, which many agreed was itself a racist comment for Morgan to make. Osbourne defended Morgan's comments, and when questioned about it, she insisted she stood by Morgan's freedom of speech. The controversy led to an investigation being opened by CBS, and Osbourne was subsequently fired.
Speaking with Fox News in September 2022, she expressed her outrage at the situation, saying, "I didn't want that to be the end of my career, and I thought it was unfair. ... I'm not racist. ... Everybody is entitled to their own position, their own opinion, so if it's your opinion, fine. You don't have to beat me up, fire me, you know, try and destroy my life because of the way I feel." Osbourne has since claimed that nobody is willing to work with her anymore because she'd been labeled a racist.
Ellen DeGeneres was canceled for the way she treated people
There's tons of female comedians who deserve their own talk show, but if we're going by public opinion, Ellen DeGeneres isn't one of them. At least, not anymore. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" ran for nearly two decades, from 2003 until 2022, and gave viewers an insight into celebrities' lives through interviews and fun games. The show seemed to be a fun working environment, with DeGeneres frequently breaking into dance and a DJ spinning tracks.
However, if you can remember back to July of 2020, an uncertain time for many, you might recall an exposé published by BuzzFeed News that painted the talk show host in an unfavorable light. In the piece, former employees blamed several producers for creating a "toxic work environment," with one naming DeGeneres as being solely responsible, as it was her name on the show. Later, further accounts were published, describing sexual misconduct by higher ups on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," as well as an unkind persona the host seemed to be masking.
After the final episode aired, DeGeneres addressed the allegations during her "Ellen's Last Stand... Up" set (via SFGATE) in 2024. "Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. ... I got kicked out of show business for being mean. ... I used to say, 'I don't care what people say about me.' Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity."
Wendy Williams was diagnosed with dementia
After getting her start as a college radio DJ, Wendy Williams worked her way up until she landed her own talk show in 2008. With her eponymously named "The Wendy Williams Show," which highlighted celebrity gossip, she made waves. Williams threw shade and made a string of controversial comments over the years, including mocking Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip scar and calling for the death of Britney Spears' parents. Despite it all, her show remained incredibly popular.
Fans had been wondering what happened to Wendy Williams after she had to take some time off from filming, and later, she revealed she was suffering from Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism. Her condition seemed to worsen, and after a string of delays, "The Wendy Williams Show" was finally canceled in 2022. Williams' public appearance grew infrequent, and eventually, in February 2024, her representation released a statement on PR Newswire.
"As Wendy's fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves' Disease and Lymphedema. ... Questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions," it read. The statement detailed that, following several medical tests, Williams had tragically been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. The news confirmed that the talk show host would likely never make her return to television.
James Corden's reputation went down the drain
Craig Ferguson may have served as an example that hosting "The Late Late Show" on CBS is a tough gig. After the Scottish presenter's exit, James Corden filled his shoes in 2015 and hosting seemed to suit the actor-turned-late-night personality. Fans especially adored his "Carpool Karaoke" segments, in which he drove around with celebrities like Adele, Harry Styles, and Madonna, while they sang songs.
Despite his seemingly charismatic and likable nature, poor publicity shattered Corden's reputation by October 2022. At the time, he had been accused by a restaurateur of verbal abuse, leading Corden to be temporarily banned from the eatery. These headlines led internet sleuths to delve up more dirt on him, including the mistreatment of staff, rude interactions, and even joke stealing. All of this bad press led up to James Corden announcing a big career change with his departure from "The Late Late Show," and his final episode aired in April 2023.
However, the television host has maintained that it wasn't his soured reputation that led him to make the decision. While on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2023, Corden recalled his son asking whether he'd be working, and when he confirmed that he was, "his face just kind of dropped." After discussing this with his wife, he realized, "If I want to do this other work, that cannot be at the expense of our children, our family. ... That is really all it comes down to."