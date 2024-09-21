The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Some of the best and worst talk shows over the years have led to dozens of wild controversies. From feuding hosts to contentious interviews and allegations of creating toxic workplaces, the talk show industry is rife with headline-making stories, and it's shocking how infrequently these controversies have resulted in the demise of a hosts' careers. For example, while Megyn Kelly defended the use of blackface on her NBC talk show, leading to the network firing her, today she hosts "The Megyn Kelly Show" on SiriusXM.

And, while both Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres were accused of creating a toxic culture on their shows, only one of the shows was canceled. That said, it isn't an easy job by any means, at least according to Stephen Colbert during an episode of "The Late Show" in November 2023. As he put it, "It's a strange job that a lot of people don't understand. ... Very few people have had these kind of jobs."

However, there are also countless talk show hosts who seem to have disappeared entirely from the spotlight, either due to unfavorable allegations, unfortunate health issues, or a myriad of other reasons. From Arsenio Hall's short-lived run on his eponymous show to James Corden's swift fall from grace, there's a reason you don't hear from these talk show hosts anymore.

