What Happened To Wendy Williams?

This article contains mentions of drug use that may be triggering.

The queen of the purple throne has been bringing some seriously hot topics to millions of television screens since 2008 with her wildly popular "The Wendy Williams Show." Over the years, Wendy Williams has shocked, entertained, and gotten herself into some hot water with her controversial daytime talk show. However, the celebrity drama and gossip she dished on air brought high ratings and established Williams as a bold, un-PC, and slightly shady commentator on all things pop culture.

For many years, the television host never missed a day of filming and remained loyal to her fan base. However, Williams' viewers noticed a change in her around 2017 and from there, she began to dip in and out of her show, citing health issues. Sadly, after a series of illnesses, diagnoses, and doctor-mandated time off, Williams' health deteriorated, which ultimately led to the end of her long-standing television show.

Fans of "The Wendy Williams Show" were devastated by its cancellation, but many more were concerned and confused as to what happened to Wendy Williams. We'll dig into everything that's happened to the TV host, from her infamous fainting spell to the diagnosis of her autoimmune disorder, as well as how Williams is doing today.