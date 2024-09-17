Inside The Rumors Jason Momoa Is An On-Set Diva

Jason Ween asked Rachell Marie Hofstetter for specific details about what Jason Momoa allegedly did, and she explained he was upset with the crew for not setting up a shot correctly and was allegedly raising his voice. Hofstetter then added that it felt like a toxic work environment and that she "would not be happy working under these conditions."

People discussing the situation on Reddit felt that more information was needed before deciding if Momoa was an on-set diva or not, giving him the benefit of the doubt. "I've said some mean things when under pressure that I regret, but I have the luxury [of] not having someone record it and leak it to the press," one person commented. Another wrote, "I don't think there is enough evidence here to suggest he is an all-around terrible person."

This isn't the first time Momoa has been accused of creating a toxic work environment. In 2023, news broke out that actor Amber Heard had accused her co-star of arriving drunk to the set of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," dressed up like her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, and reportedly trying to have her fired from the film. A spokesperson for DC Comics pushed back against Heard's allegations, saying, "Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,'" per Variety. Others claimed that Heard and Momoa were seen joking with each other on set and that Momoa had always dressed in a "bohemian" manner, also suggesting the claims were false.

