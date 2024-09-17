Inside The Rumors Jason Momoa Is An On-Set Diva
Everyone is bound to have a bad day at work now and then, but hopefully, that bad day doesn't become a trending news story. Unfortunately for Jason Momoa, that's exactly what happened. The bearded beauty was accused of misbehaving on the set of "A Minecraft Movie," a film based on the popular video game, "Minecraft."
While appearing on Jason Ween's YouTube channel in a "Hot Ones"-style interview, YouTuber Valkyrae, aka Rachell Marie Hofstetter, was asked to share her "worst celebrity or streamer experience." Hofstetter shared that she has a cameo in "A Minecraft Movie" and that her time on set with the "Aquaman" actor, who is a star in the film, was not a magical Hollywood moment.
"I just saw him mistreat some of the crew," she said, adding, "It was pretty disappointing." Hofstetter then shared the incident occurred right after Momoa finished "an intense" and "emotional scene," so it's possible he had a hard time separating himself from the character.
Momoa has been accused of poor on-set behavior before
Jason Ween asked Rachell Marie Hofstetter for specific details about what Jason Momoa allegedly did, and she explained he was upset with the crew for not setting up a shot correctly and was allegedly raising his voice. Hofstetter then added that it felt like a toxic work environment and that she "would not be happy working under these conditions."
People discussing the situation on Reddit felt that more information was needed before deciding if Momoa was an on-set diva or not, giving him the benefit of the doubt. "I've said some mean things when under pressure that I regret, but I have the luxury [of] not having someone record it and leak it to the press," one person commented. Another wrote, "I don't think there is enough evidence here to suggest he is an all-around terrible person."
This isn't the first time Momoa has been accused of creating a toxic work environment. In 2023, news broke out that actor Amber Heard had accused her co-star of arriving drunk to the set of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," dressed up like her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, and reportedly trying to have her fired from the film. A spokesperson for DC Comics pushed back against Heard's allegations, saying, "Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,'" per Variety. Others claimed that Heard and Momoa were seen joking with each other on set and that Momoa had always dressed in a "bohemian" manner, also suggesting the claims were false.