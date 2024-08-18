We Wanted To See Jason Momoa Without His Signature Beard, So We Made It Happen

There are few men in Hollywood who have a signature look that's quite as recognizable as TV and movie star Jason Momoa. We can barely picture what Momoa would even look like without his long locks, his fashion sense, and, of course, his facial hair. The "Game of Thrones" star may have undergone a bit of a transformation since he first separated from his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, in 2020. Yet, his wild, wavy hair and long beard remain. This made us endlessly curious about what Momoa might look like with a freshly-shaven face, so we did some photo editing to see what is really hiding beneath the beard.

While Momoa may avoid shaving his face, he did shave his head back in 2022. The star posted a video to Instagram holding up his cut-off braids to the camera as someone offscreen buzzed the rest of his hair. He committed to the shocking makeover for a good cause. In his caption, he advised fans to "be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas." While imploring folks to join him in doing "anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life," he noted the surprising feeling of wind on the side of his freshly-buzzed head, saying, "Oh man, I've never even felt a wind right there." Based on that, we can imagine how shocking it would be for him to feel the breeze on his chin.

