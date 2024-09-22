Why Betty White Never Had Any Children

Hollywood icon Betty White had many onscreen children during her extensive career, including Craig T. Nelson in "The Proposal," several actors during the run of "The Golden Girls," and even Sean Faris as her grandson in a Hallmark movie that is actually worth your time, "The Lost Valentine." However, she never had any kids of her own.

White passed away in 2021, less than a month from turning 100 years old. Did she ever regret not becoming a mother? According to an interview she gave "CBS News Sunday Morning" in 2012, nope. Her reason? She wanted to focus on her career.

"I'm so compulsive about stuff. I know that if I had ever gotten pregnant, of course, that would've been my whole focus," she admitted. "But I didn't choose to have children because I'm focused on my career and I don't think as compulsive as I am that I could manage both." Valid!