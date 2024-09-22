Why Betty White Never Had Any Children
Hollywood icon Betty White had many onscreen children during her extensive career, including Craig T. Nelson in "The Proposal," several actors during the run of "The Golden Girls," and even Sean Faris as her grandson in a Hallmark movie that is actually worth your time, "The Lost Valentine." However, she never had any kids of her own.
White passed away in 2021, less than a month from turning 100 years old. Did she ever regret not becoming a mother? According to an interview she gave "CBS News Sunday Morning" in 2012, nope. Her reason? She wanted to focus on her career.
"I'm so compulsive about stuff. I know that if I had ever gotten pregnant, of course, that would've been my whole focus," she admitted. "But I didn't choose to have children because I'm focused on my career and I don't think as compulsive as I am that I could manage both." Valid!
Betty White was a stepmom to three kids
While Betty White did not have any biological children, she did become a stepmother to her third husband Allen Ludden's three children. White met the "Password" host while guest-starring on the game show, eventually marrying him in 1963. From then on, the "Hot in Cleveland" star was a stepmom to David, Martha, and Sarah. She shared in a 2009 interview with The Los Angeles Times that when she and Ludden first started dating, it was clear from the get-go that he was a packaged deal. "He brought his three kids, and they all started courting me along with Allen," White shared.
The kids' dad passed away from cancer in 1981, but White maintained a relationship with her stepchildren. In an interview with Closer back in 2020, an alleged friend of White's told the magazine that White's 98th birthday party "will be at her home with her longtime friends and stepchildren. She's still close with them and their children."
White once said to People that becoming a stepmother "turned out great," and that she was "blessed" with the job. Moreover, White's "The Proposal" co-star Sandra Bullock shared with People something White had told her: "Betty said, 'You know what? I never had children biologically. I married someone who had three children. And how blessed I was to have those three stepchildren."