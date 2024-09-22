All Of The Legal Trouble Trump Has Faced For Using Songs Without Permission During His Campaigns

From the start of Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, musician Neil Young was opposed to the real estate mogul using his music. In a 2015 statement shared by CNN, Young's management company said, "Donald Trump was not authorized to use 'Rockin' In The Free World' in his presidential candidacy announcement." Unfortunately, this did nothing to deter Trump and his campaign from playing Young's music, and the artist found himself in an ongoing battle. For example, according to Variety, Young called out Trump for using his music again in 2020, saying, "This is NOT okay with me" in two since-deleted tweets.

Later that year, Young finally had enough of hearing his music used at Trump-related events and filed a lawsuit against him. As court documents explain (via Daily Journal), the artist objected to the use of his music because of what he believed the campaign stood for. "[The] plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a 'theme song' for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate," the statement read. Court documents claimed that Trump's campaign staff repeatedly used the song "Rockin' in the Free World" without permission, thereby infringing on Young's copyright for the song.

Although the suit was the culmination of years' worth of frustration for Young, it was over in the blink of an eye; Young voluntarily dropped the suit in December 2020, just a few months after the original filing. As The Hollywood Reporter theorizes, Trump and his staff may have paid their way out of the suit.

