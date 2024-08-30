How Trump Staffer Margo Martin Fanned The Flames Of His Latest Beef With A Music Superstar

Margo Martin works as Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, and she got called out directly by famous musician Jack White for a social media post. Jack and Meg White, his ex-wife and former The White Stripes bandmate, clashed with Trump back in 2016 after their song "Seven Nation Army" was used in a fan-made pro-Trump video. At the time, a post on the band's Facebook made that they weren't involved in the creation of the video, writing, "They are disgusted by this association and by the illegal use of their song."

About eight years later, "Seven Nation Army" was used again in a Trump-related video. This time, it was posted to Martin's X, formerly Twitter, account instead of a fan's account. On August 29, 2024, she posted the video, which showed Trump seemingly walking up the steps to a plane. It was later removed. Before it was taken down, Jack posted a screen recording of the video on Instagram and expressed his anger.

Jack wasn't happy, writing in the caption, "Oh ... Don't even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.)" Jack then quipped, "Have a great day at work today Margo Martin."