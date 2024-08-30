How Trump Staffer Margo Martin Fanned The Flames Of His Latest Beef With A Music Superstar
Margo Martin works as Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, and she got called out directly by famous musician Jack White for a social media post. Jack and Meg White, his ex-wife and former The White Stripes bandmate, clashed with Trump back in 2016 after their song "Seven Nation Army" was used in a fan-made pro-Trump video. At the time, a post on the band's Facebook made that they weren't involved in the creation of the video, writing, "They are disgusted by this association and by the illegal use of their song."
About eight years later, "Seven Nation Army" was used again in a Trump-related video. This time, it was posted to Martin's X, formerly Twitter, account instead of a fan's account. On August 29, 2024, she posted the video, which showed Trump seemingly walking up the steps to a plane. It was later removed. Before it was taken down, Jack posted a screen recording of the video on Instagram and expressed his anger.
Jack wasn't happy, writing in the caption, "Oh ... Don't even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.)" Jack then quipped, "Have a great day at work today Margo Martin."
White's record company sells 'Icky Trump' merchandise
In Jack White's Instagram post slamming Donald Trump and Margo Martin, White also mentioned a scandal that Trump was involved in earlier that same week. An insider told NPR that during a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump's campaign team reportedly got into a verbal confrontation with an official from the cemetery. Trump's staff also reportedly pushed them out of the way when they tried to stop the team from filming and taking photos at the cemetery's Section 60. The cemetery shared a statement to NPR about it, saying, "Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate's campaign."
Only those who work at the cemetery could take photos or videos at Section 60, which the insider said Trump's team knew. On Instagram, White added, "You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore."
You might not know that White owns the Third Man Records record label. After "Seven Nation Army" was initially used by a Trump fan in 2016, Third Man Records began selling "Icky Trump" shirts with a verse from The White Stripes' song "Icky Thump" on the back. They also sell pins and stickers with the "Icky Trump" logo. Perhaps the Trump campaign will think twice before using The White Stripes' or White's music again. Besides White, many other musicians have told Trump to stop playing their music, too.