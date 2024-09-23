Everything We Know About The Cancellation Of Ben & Cristi Dozier's HGTV Show

The HGTV series "Building Roots" was quickly renewed by the network after a successful first season in 2022, with its sophomore season premiering in September 2023. Hosts Ben and Cristi Dozier expressed excitement for the new season in an interview with TV Insider, divulging their hope for the program's renewal. "Hopefully, we get a Season 3 because we love what we did this year and love to do it again," Ben said.

Advertisement

Despite this initial excitement, Season 2 saw several stumbling blocks that foreshadowed the show's eventual cancellation. For one, "Building Roots" was removed from its Sunday-night slot in early October, with HGTV indefinitely pausing the airing of new episodes. "Network hit the pause button, and so did we!" Ben and Cristi Dozier wrote on Instagram. "But stay tuned, more #buildingroots on @hgtv will be back after this short team break." The show returned in November with a Tuesday time-slot, but USTVDB shows that viewership continued to decline throughout the second season despite a brief uptick upon its return.

The season's wrap was followed by celebratory online content from the Doziers, but one Instagram post was more cryptic than the others. "With a heart full of grateful ... " the hosts wrote in December. "Where one adventure ends, another journey begins ... " When asked in the comments if "Building Roots" was coming back, the HGTV stars provided a little clarification. "Not for a while," they said. "Thank you for all your support! Means a ton." Unfortunately, we now know the Doziers won't be getting their HGTV comeback.

Advertisement