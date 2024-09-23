Everything We Know About The Cancellation Of Ben & Cristi Dozier's HGTV Show
HGTV fans received disappointing news when Ben and Cristi Dozier announced that their show "Building Roots" would not be returning for a third season. The Colorado-based couple updated their fans via a September 2024 Instagram post, expressing appreciation for all the support they received during their show's 2-season run. "We get asked a lot about new episodes of #buildingroots," reads the joint statement. "While that was one of the most unexpected, authentic, relationship building experiences we've ever gotten to be a part of, we won't be producing any new seasons."
Ben and Cristi, a married couple with a cute love story, are the founders of Root Design Company, out of which they provide clients with unique, nature-inspired remodels. It was through their Root Design projects that they were discovered by HGTV, as Ben and Cristi shared in an exclusive interview with The List, and their series "Building Roots" debuted on the network in April 2022. The scenic Colorado locale and client-tailored designs drew 14.7 million viewers during the program's first season, per HGTV, but the series unfortunately wasn't able to maintain this momentum.
Building Roots had an uncertain second season
The HGTV series "Building Roots" was quickly renewed by the network after a successful first season in 2022, with its sophomore season premiering in September 2023. Hosts Ben and Cristi Dozier expressed excitement for the new season in an interview with TV Insider, divulging their hope for the program's renewal. "Hopefully, we get a Season 3 because we love what we did this year and love to do it again," Ben said.
Despite this initial excitement, Season 2 saw several stumbling blocks that foreshadowed the show's eventual cancellation. For one, "Building Roots" was removed from its Sunday-night slot in early October, with HGTV indefinitely pausing the airing of new episodes. "Network hit the pause button, and so did we!" Ben and Cristi Dozier wrote on Instagram. "But stay tuned, more #buildingroots on @hgtv will be back after this short team break." The show returned in November with a Tuesday time-slot, but USTVDB shows that viewership continued to decline throughout the second season despite a brief uptick upon its return.
The season's wrap was followed by celebratory online content from the Doziers, but one Instagram post was more cryptic than the others. "With a heart full of grateful ... " the hosts wrote in December. "Where one adventure ends, another journey begins ... " When asked in the comments if "Building Roots" was coming back, the HGTV stars provided a little clarification. "Not for a while," they said. "Thank you for all your support! Means a ton." Unfortunately, we now know the Doziers won't be getting their HGTV comeback.
Ben and Cristi still have much in store for the future
While Ben and Cristi Dozier won't be returning for a third season of "Building Roots," the renovation duo assured fans that they still plan to keep busy. "Show or no show, we're still doing what we've always done," the couple wrote on Instagram. "Just a bunch of misfits making it up as we go, building roots, chasing dreams and telling a better story." They added that in lieu of their series, "We're exploring new adventures, stay tuned."
It's not surprising that the Doziers have a lot in store for Root Design, as they've always juggled several projects through the company. In addition to specializing in design, the couple also owns The Root House Coffee + Shop, which is located in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The Root Design website also lists Field + Far and JOYCROW as goods and apparel brands that are coming soon. Even though "Building Roots" is no more, we're excited to see what's next for Ben and Cristi.