Strange Things About Ty Pennington & Kellee Merrell's Marriage

Ty Pennington's had a bustling TV career for over two decades, and his sense of fun is an asset to shows like "Rock the Block" and "Battle on the Beach." Once he became a star, Pennington had a grueling work schedule, and his personal life got put on the back burner. "When you're never home for more than seven or 10 days at a time, it's really hard to stay in any kind of a positive relationship," Pennington explained to People in 2022. Before Pennington got his start on "Trading Spaces" and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" and during the earlier part of his career, he was in a long-term relationship with Andrea Bock. The former couple even worked together on Trading Spaces. They broke up in 2009, opting to be friends instead.

Happily, the HGTV has found a lasting partnership with Kellee Merrell. The couple began their whirlwind romance in 2020, and it led to a surprising discovery for Pennington. "I never thought I would get married," he informed People. "But this incredible person came into my life and I just knew I couldn't let her go."

Given the serendipitous nature of Pennington's career, it seems fitting that his love story would happen unexpectedly. However, on the outside looking in, some people might find what works for Pennington and Merrell a bit unusual.