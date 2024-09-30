Strange Things About Ty Pennington & Kellee Merrell's Marriage
Ty Pennington's had a bustling TV career for over two decades, and his sense of fun is an asset to shows like "Rock the Block" and "Battle on the Beach." Once he became a star, Pennington had a grueling work schedule, and his personal life got put on the back burner. "When you're never home for more than seven or 10 days at a time, it's really hard to stay in any kind of a positive relationship," Pennington explained to People in 2022. Before Pennington got his start on "Trading Spaces" and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" and during the earlier part of his career, he was in a long-term relationship with Andrea Bock. The former couple even worked together on Trading Spaces. They broke up in 2009, opting to be friends instead.
Happily, the HGTV has found a lasting partnership with Kellee Merrell. The couple began their whirlwind romance in 2020, and it led to a surprising discovery for Pennington. "I never thought I would get married," he informed People. "But this incredible person came into my life and I just knew I couldn't let her go."
Given the serendipitous nature of Pennington's career, it seems fitting that his love story would happen unexpectedly. However, on the outside looking in, some people might find what works for Pennington and Merrell a bit unusual.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated Pennington and Merrell's romance
Although the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was a fraught, difficult time, surprisingly, it also had a positive effect on Ty Pennington and Kelly Merrell's relationship. The couple was just beginning their romance when pandemic restrictions began in 2020. Rather than have a distanced relationship, Pennington and Merrell took a leap and decided to live together. At the time, Pennington was living in a house he had built in Florida, and his mom was living there, too.
Quarantining with a significant other had its ups and downs for many couples, so this might sound like a risky decision for Merrell and Pennington when they were transitioning from friends to dating — not to mention adding a parent into the equation. Fortunately, this wasn't an issue. "We're all so happy together," Pennington informed the "Tamron Hall Show" in 2021. Besides the sense of urgency created by the pandemic, Pennington and Merrell already had a strong connection. They felt comfortable with each other and were confident their relationship could go the distance.
The couple maintained their privacy during their early romance, and Pennington didn't share any Instagram photos of Merrell until early April 2021. When one fan enthusiastically complimented his future wife, Pennington replied that Merrell was "even more beautiful on the inside."
Pennington and Merrell were engaged for only four months
Ty Pennington announced that he and Kelly Merrell were engaged on July 28, 2021, when he posted a close-up shot of a large pear-shaped diamond gracing Merrell's left hand to his Instagram account. Four months later, Pennington followed up with a photo of their wedding. The couple kept the process super low-key. Pennington casually gave her the engagement ring as they were going about their daily routine. Months later, they invited eight people to an intimate wedding at their house. Since Merrell's family couldn't attend due to international travel complications during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennington decided to keep the guest list small.
This brief engagement contrasted the couple's decade-long platonic connection, which lasted from 2010 to 2020. "I have admired Kellee from afar for years," Pennington divulged to People in 2021. "Luckily, our paths finally crossed at the right time." The HGTV star also hinted that he and Merrell had feelings for each other before they began pursuing a relationship. "A story of two people who had a mutual crush but didn't know it." Pennington characterized an Instagram video about their history together.
Pennington is over two decades older than Merrell
Ty Pennington was born on October 19, 1964, and he was 57 years old when he married Kelly Merrell in 2021, who was 33 at the time. The couple has a significant age gap between them –- 24 years — and some people feel a bigger age difference can complicate a relationship. "While there are always exceptions ... dating someone more than ten years older will present challenges now or later that add to the preexisting challenges any relationship has," psychologist and author Seth Meyers, Ph.D., informed Glamour. However, on the flip side, a February 2024 Ipsos poll discovered that for the majority of people with a decade-plus age gap, age wasn't a barrier to a happy, fulfilling connection.
In Pennington and Merrell's case, the age difference didn't appear to be a concern for them. Their decade-long friendship has provided a solid foundation for their marriage. "10/10 recommend marrying your best friend," Pennington wrote on Instagram when he and Merrell celebrated their first anniversary in 2022.
While Pennington has changed a lot since his modeling days, the HGTV star promotes body positivity in response to age-related critiques. He's committed to daily exercising, and while he doesn't have a chiseled physique, he explained on Instagram: "What I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons ... I've TRULY never been happier!"
Pennington got mixed up on Valentine's Day
Anniversaries and birthdays are key dates to remember in a marriage, and fortunately, Ty Pennington has those covered. For instance, on June 6, 2022, Pennington posted a sweet birthday tribute to Kellee Merrell. "Thank u for being such a beautiful person, inside and out and for making me the happiest human," he posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the two of them, each wearing the leg of a pair of pants. "Life is so much better than I ever could have imagined with you."
However, when it comes to a more universal date, like Valentine's Day, Pennington had a little difficulty with the timing. Luckily, he was early rather than late. In 2023, Pennington shared a screenshot of a romantic text he sent his wife to commemorate the occasion. After he declared his love, Merrell replied, "Valentine's Day is tomorrow lol."
Long before Pennington and Merrell got together, the HGTV star was a proponent of being prepared the day before Valentine's Day. In a 2012 tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, he advised fans to get the flowers and chocolates before supplies ran out. "Avoid the inevitable Vtines Day Backlash (also known as February 15) by gettin' up early and gettin' it together," he advised.
Pennington loves clowning in videos and Merrell's camera shy
In addition to being in front of the camera for work, Ty Pennington loves having fun on camera during his free time. The HGTV star's Instagram feed is filled with all kinds of hilarious antics. While Pennington is clearly an extrovert, Merrell appears more introverted. Although she is a social media manager by profession, she prefers to keep her personal life private and offline. While she does show up periodically in photos on Pennington's account, he 's shared that she doesn't enjoy being photographed.
Pennington illustrated this point in October 2021 when he posted a slideshow where he wore Lederhosen and Merrell hid her eyes in the photos. He lived in Germany for a time as a child, and he has a strong connection to the country. In 2024, Pennington donned another pair of Lederhosen in a video celebrating a European vacation with Merrell. "Can't wait to embarrass her all over the world," he joked.
While Merrell's often behind the camera during these silly videos, she occasionally participates in her husband's gags, like when the two posed in improved costumes depicting Todd and Margot from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" for Halloween 2021. In addition, it's possible the couple is just playing up Merrell's reluctance for laughs. Regardless, Pennington claims that he and Merrell have "the same stupid sense of humor."