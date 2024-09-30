How Dennis Quaid's Marriage To Laura Savoie Is Different From His Former Wives

Dennis Quaid's marriage to his wife, Laura Savoie, marked his fourth time saying "I do." Dennis's first trip down the aisle was with fellow actor P.J. Soles. Their union lasted from 1978 to 1983 and was followed by a considerably more high-profile marriage to rom-com icon Meg Ryan in the 1990s. The A-list couple welcomed their son, Jack Quaid, soon after tying the knot in 1991 but sadly split nine years later. "Meg is really such a great, sweet person, and really talented, and deserved all of her success. I don't regret anything about my marriage to Meg," Dennis stressed on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" in July 2024. Since then, their son has grown up to be gorgeous.

Advertisement

As his proud papa pointed out, "We got Jack Quaid out of it, who is really going on to maybe, I think, eclipse both of us," referring to the "Boys" star's burgeoning acting career. After parting ways with Ryan, Dennis went on to wed real estate agent Kimberly Buffington in 2004, but their marriage also sadly ended in divorce. Together, the pair welcomed twins Thomas and Zoe Quaid, via surrogate, in 2007. Unlike his first two wives, though, Dennis' current spouse, similar to Buffington, has a background outside of the entertainment industry. According to her LinkedIn page, Savoie is a certified public accountant who graduated as top of her batch from Pepperdine University back in 2014.

She was pursuing her PhD at the Red McCombs School of Business at University of Texas when she and the "Reagan" star initially crossed paths at a business event in 2019. After eloping in Santa Barbara during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dennis and Savoie launched their own production company, Bonniedale Films, alongside filmmaker Ben Howard, in 2021. Also like Buffington, Savoie is a licensed realtor and a yoga instructor.

Advertisement