How Dennis Quaid's Marriage To Laura Savoie Is Different From His Former Wives
Dennis Quaid's marriage to his wife, Laura Savoie, marked his fourth time saying "I do." Dennis's first trip down the aisle was with fellow actor P.J. Soles. Their union lasted from 1978 to 1983 and was followed by a considerably more high-profile marriage to rom-com icon Meg Ryan in the 1990s. The A-list couple welcomed their son, Jack Quaid, soon after tying the knot in 1991 but sadly split nine years later. "Meg is really such a great, sweet person, and really talented, and deserved all of her success. I don't regret anything about my marriage to Meg," Dennis stressed on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" in July 2024. Since then, their son has grown up to be gorgeous.
As his proud papa pointed out, "We got Jack Quaid out of it, who is really going on to maybe, I think, eclipse both of us," referring to the "Boys" star's burgeoning acting career. After parting ways with Ryan, Dennis went on to wed real estate agent Kimberly Buffington in 2004, but their marriage also sadly ended in divorce. Together, the pair welcomed twins Thomas and Zoe Quaid, via surrogate, in 2007. Unlike his first two wives, though, Dennis' current spouse, similar to Buffington, has a background outside of the entertainment industry. According to her LinkedIn page, Savoie is a certified public accountant who graduated as top of her batch from Pepperdine University back in 2014.
She was pursuing her PhD at the Red McCombs School of Business at University of Texas when she and the "Reagan" star initially crossed paths at a business event in 2019. After eloping in Santa Barbara during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dennis and Savoie launched their own production company, Bonniedale Films, alongside filmmaker Ben Howard, in 2021. Also like Buffington, Savoie is a licensed realtor and a yoga instructor.
Laura Savoie is significantly younger than Dennis Quaid
When Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie first met, he was already in his mid-60s while she was only 26. The happy couple has an age gap of roughly 40 years but they don't seem to mind the scrutiny surrounding their relationship. "No, it really doesn't bother us," Quaid told The Guardian the year they met. "Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can't comment on the way they feel; I can't even get angry." However, the "Parent Trap" star also defended himself from critics by asserting that he wasn't actively looking for someone younger than him to be his wife.
"You have no control over who you fall in love with," Quaid argued, adding, "I don't fall in love easy. But I can't let what a few people think control all that." The actor, whose films we ranked from worst to best in 2021, also addressed the notable age difference between him and Savoie during a 2020 appearance on the "Today" show. "We just don't even notice it," Quaid reiterated (via People).
He added that despite the significant gap, they share a deep connection, proclaiming, "I've never related to someone in my life better than we do. We have such a great relationship." Having gone through four marriages to date, the actor is certain he's finally found The One. Plus, unlike with his former wives, "I feel like I have a real partner in life," as the "Strays" star confirmed to The Guardian.