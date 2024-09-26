Julianne Hough And Brooks Laich's Divorce Was Reportedly More Complicated Than Anyone Realized

With the divorce finalized in 2022, Brooks Laich has reportedly chosen to focus on himself following his split from Julianne Hough. While he isn't actively dating or pursuing a new relationship, he's taking time to heal and breathe after the separation. Despite not wanting the divorce initially, he now seems to be in a better emotional space. Friends close to the couple, however, are baffled by Julianne's decision to end things and believe she may have made a mistake. According to the same Us Weekly sources, "Her friends think Brooks was an amazing, strapping dude and aren't sure why she let him go or messed it up."

Years on, Hough looks back with none of the animosity we've come to expect from divorced celebrity couples. Speaking on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" in August 2024 (via Us Weekly), Hough said that she and Laich "are important, special people in each other's lives and we shared a really powerful season together." She went on to say that, post-divorce, "it has definitely felt like a mutual respect and love and period of growth for both of us."

It sure sounds like these two still have some complicated lingering feelings surrounding the 2020 split. It makes sense: Having met in 2013, there must be plenty of history between Hough and Laich. It's refreshing to hear it's not all bad.