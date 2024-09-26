Julianne Hough And Brooks Laich's Divorce Was Reportedly More Complicated Than Anyone Realized
According to new insights, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's relationship might've been a lot more complicated than we first thought. For context, the couple was one of many to break up in 2020. They had been quarantining apart throughout the early months of the pandemic, meaning the two were already living separately by the time the official news of their split broke. However, insiders at Us Weekly now claim that it wasn't just the physical distance that caused the breakup. Allegedly, "her actions are what caused her divorce with Brooks."
What's more: Laich didn't want the divorce, but felt pushed to it due to her attitude toward him. Despite Laich's reluctance, it sounds like Hough struggled the most in the aftermath of their split. Another Us Weekly source revealed in 2020 that a "super upset" Hough was "not doing great right now." The insider went on to note that she felt "like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings." Laich, on the other hand, seemed to be dealing with the situation differently.
Laich moves on while Hough looks back
With the divorce finalized in 2022, Brooks Laich has reportedly chosen to focus on himself following his split from Julianne Hough. While he isn't actively dating or pursuing a new relationship, he's taking time to heal and breathe after the separation. Despite not wanting the divorce initially, he now seems to be in a better emotional space. Friends close to the couple, however, are baffled by Julianne's decision to end things and believe she may have made a mistake. According to the same Us Weekly sources, "Her friends think Brooks was an amazing, strapping dude and aren't sure why she let him go or messed it up."
Years on, Hough looks back with none of the animosity we've come to expect from divorced celebrity couples. Speaking on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" in August 2024 (via Us Weekly), Hough said that she and Laich "are important, special people in each other's lives and we shared a really powerful season together." She went on to say that, post-divorce, "it has definitely felt like a mutual respect and love and period of growth for both of us."
It sure sounds like these two still have some complicated lingering feelings surrounding the 2020 split. It makes sense: Having met in 2013, there must be plenty of history between Hough and Laich. It's refreshing to hear it's not all bad.