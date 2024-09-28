The Near-Death Experience Orlando Bloom Survived As A Teen

Hollywood heartthrob Orlando Bloom has charmed audiences for decades with his memorable performances in franchises like "The Lord of the Rings" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," but there was once a strong possibility fans would have never seen him bring those iconic characters to life.

Back in the late '90s, Bloom was a 19-year-old teenager who injured himself so severely that it's a miracle he survived both the catastrophic event itself and the repercussions that followed. The tattoo enthusiast, who has been an international goodwill ambassador for UNICEF since 2009, shared his jaw-dropping story and how he's grown from the experience in a joint video with the nonprofit company.

He fell from a three-story window, breaking his back. Bloom called himself "fortunate" to have survived his near-death experience, noting how his spinal cord was still intact, but just barely. Doctors told him during the first four days he was in the hospital that he "may never walk again." That's a terrifying thing to be told, much less as a teenager whose young adult life is only just beginning. Yet, somehow, Bloom proved his resilience. After going through surgery and physical therapy, the future actor, wearing a back brace, was able to walk himself out of the hospital on crutches in less than two weeks. However, his recuperation was far from over. In some ways, it was just getting started.

