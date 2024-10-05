Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Have A Long History Of Legal Troubles

In July of 2020, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom purchased an eight-bedroom mansion in Montecito, California for a whopping $15 million. The "Firework" singer and her fiancé scooped up the 1930s estate from American entrepreneur Carl Westcott who, after finalizing the deal, decided he no longer wished to sell the property. According to Us Weekly, the Texan native claimed "that he lacked the mental capacity to understand the nature and probable consequences of the contract" due to health issues. In response to Westcott's sudden change of mind, the newly engaged couple and their business manager, Bernie Gudvi, opted to take the man to court.

Westcott was 81-years-old at the time and had been diagnosed with Huntington's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that causes physical and mental difficulties. Westcott had been taking multiple painkiller medications when he made the sale on July 15, as he had undergone a back operation just five days prior. What's worse, he was unable to attend the trial, as he was admitted to a mental health facility in 2021 after attempting suicide. He struggled with memory loss symptoms and, as of 2023, was being treated for dementia.

Nevertheless, Perry was intent on keeping the Montecito estate and hoped to raise her daughter there alongside the "Kingdom of Heaven" actor. The trial began in September 2023 and ended in November of the same year. The court found Wescott mentally fit at the time of the sale and decided in Perry's favor.

