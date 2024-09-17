The Secret To Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Relationship Is Surprisingly Normal
Powerhouse singer Katy Perry and iconic actor Orlando Bloom have been in a relationship for years and many people are wondering what the fabric is that holds their relationship together. It has been speculated that said element must be the secret to their successful relationship that began after the pair met in 2016 at an afterparty for the Golden Globes.
On September 4, 2024, while speaking to Alex Cooper on the podcast "Call Her Daddy," Perry may have revealed some of the true secrets to her long-term romance's success and they may not be what one would expect. The acclaimed singer opened up to Cooper about how Bloom was frequently attending wellness retreats throughout their relationship. Perry eventually decided to attend a retreat herself at the Hoffman Institute, where she practiced meditation and focused on inner healing. While discussing the retreat on Cooper's podcast, Perry shared that the retreats not only had a huge positive impact on her relationship with Bloom, but on her life as a whole. "It saved my life. I would be dead without it," Perry declared.
Also during the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Perry discussed how she and her fiancé, Bloom, go to couples therapy. Couples therapy is fairly common in this day and age, so this fact being one of the secrets to the pair's success is a bit more obvious than one would initially expect.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom separated for one year
Some fans may believe Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship is on the rocks, but according to both parties, the opposite seems to be true. During an episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna " in April 2024, Bloom revealed a key component to his and Perry's successful relationship is to wake up each morning and "choose" each other. While speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager (via People), Bloom said that he and Perry both "kind of just demand that we get up every day. I choose you, today, tomorrow, or whatever, or you choose me." It seems as though both Bloom and Perry take their relationship one day at a time, which is all one really can do.
Bloom proposed to Perry in 2019 on Valentine's Day, but that was after being separated for a year. The couple separated in February 2017 but got back together in February 2018. As it turns out, Perry and Bloom's separation may actually be a key reason why their relationship is such a positive force in the present day. During this hiatus from the relationship, Bloom exclusively told Elle UK, 'We're friends... It's good. We're all grown-up."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are still going strong
Katy Perry also disclosed to Alex Cooper that she still spoke to Orlando Bloom during that dark period in their relationship. However, the phrase she used was "kind of," which creates an unclear picture regarding how much they actually spoke before eventually finding their way back to each other.
Perry was constant with the revelations on Cooper's podcast, and at one point discussed that while Bloom was ready to give himself over to the relationship fully, the "California Gurls" singer was hesitant at first. Perry explained that Bloom had just ended a bout of celibacy and he was ready for long-term commitment and romance, while she'd just gotten out of a relationship and needed time to grow. They dated anyway but it seems as though their relationship didn't fully blossom until after they split and subsequently rekindled their romance.
While a guest on the podcast "What Now? with Trevor Noah," Bloom dished further on what he thinks makes his relationship with Perry work so well. Bloom told Noah that in order to make his partnership with Perry last, he needs to keep changing and growing constantly, stating that Perry "demands that I evolve." Now, all these secrets may not be nearly as dramatic as pop culture fans may have expected, but if this is what works for the happy couple, then more power to them!