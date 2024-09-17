The Secret To Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Relationship Is Surprisingly Normal

Powerhouse singer Katy Perry and iconic actor Orlando Bloom have been in a relationship for years and many people are wondering what the fabric is that holds their relationship together. It has been speculated that said element must be the secret to their successful relationship that began after the pair met in 2016 at an afterparty for the Golden Globes.

On September 4, 2024, while speaking to Alex Cooper on the podcast "Call Her Daddy," Perry may have revealed some of the true secrets to her long-term romance's success and they may not be what one would expect. The acclaimed singer opened up to Cooper about how Bloom was frequently attending wellness retreats throughout their relationship. Perry eventually decided to attend a retreat herself at the Hoffman Institute, where she practiced meditation and focused on inner healing. While discussing the retreat on Cooper's podcast, Perry shared that the retreats not only had a huge positive impact on her relationship with Bloom, but on her life as a whole. "It saved my life. I would be dead without it," Perry declared.

Also during the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Perry discussed how she and her fiancé, Bloom, go to couples therapy. Couples therapy is fairly common in this day and age, so this fact being one of the secrets to the pair's success is a bit more obvious than one would initially expect.